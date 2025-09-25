Sport

Tipperary teenager reaches darts World Cup youth final

Aidan O’Hara (17) to face Canada’s Peyton Hammond in Saturday’s final

Aidan O’Hara (17) will compete in Saturday's WDF World Cup Youth final in Seoul.
Muireann Duffy
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 16:05

Tipperary’s Aidan O’Hara has qualified for the WDF World Cup youth singles final in Seoul, South Korea after beating Turkey’s Kerem Calikiran in Thursday’s semi-final.

The 17-year-old was undefeated in the three-game group stages before seeing off Sweden’s Maxmillian Kamp 4-2 in the last 16 and guaranteeing himself a medal with a 4-1 quarter-final win over Finland’s Rafael Riiali.

In the semi-final, O’Hara survived two 15-dart legs from Calikiran to take a 5-3 victory.

He’ll now face Canada’s Peyton Hammond in Saturday’s final.

But first, O’Hara will partner 16-year-old Jack Courtney from Carlow in the pairs final on Friday, where he’ll again face Calikiran and team-mate Toprak Aras.

