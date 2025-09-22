Fintan McCarthy and Philip Doyle qualify for semi-final at World Rowing Championships

The opening ceremony of the 2025 World Rowing Championships in Shanghai, China. Photograph: Tang Yanjun/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Three Irish athletes have qualified for semi-finals on day two of the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai.

Olympic gold medallist Fintan McCarthy and bronze medallist Philip Doyle qualified for the semi-final in the men’s doubles.

The pair lead from the off, crossing the line first in a time of 6:20.67 to comfortably reach Wednesday’s semi-final.

In the women’s single, Fiona Murtagh surged in front at the 1,000-metre mark to win her heat and progress to Friday’s semi-final.

Konan Pazzaia also had a strong showing in the men’s single, powering his way up to second in the closing stages of his heat to take a quarter-final spot.

Meanwhile, Mags Cremen and Zoe Hyde had to settle on a place in the B final of the women’s doubles, finishing fourth in their heat in 7:02.25.

There was a similar result for Ireland’s women’s four of Natalie Long, Emma Waters, Imogen Magner and Aisling Hayes, who clocked 6:35.57 to take fourth in their heat, earning them a place in Friday’s B final.