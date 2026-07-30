Uefa to boycott World Cup if Fifa plans go through to sell stakes to private investors

FIFA president Gianni Infantino intends to sell a minority stake of up to 20 per cent to outside investors for Fifa competitions. Photograph: Saeed Khan/ AFP via Getty

European countries have agreed to boycott all Fifa competitions if Gianni Infantino pushes forward with his proposals to sell chunks of the World Cup to US-based private investment.

In an extraordinary development all 55 Uefa members resolved not to participate in future World Cups or other Fifa-run events, saying in a statement that they “unanimously and unequivocally reject” the proposals. An emergency meeting that lasted just short of two hours ended with a united front despite earlier fears that smaller countries, attracted by the money on offer through Infantino’s scheme, would be swayed in favour.

It means Infantino faces an uphill battle to push his plan forward. Countries had been given until September 19th to sign up but there will now be significant pressure to drastically revise his scheme or withdraw it completely. While the majority of European FAs had submitted letters of support in favour of his re-election next March, such a decisive line in the sand from Uefa weakens his position dramatically.

Uefa’s statement confirmed the decision. “As a result of today’s discussion, no Uefa national teams will participate in any Fifa competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that Fifa will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership,” it read.

The heads of more than 20 FAs are understood to have spoken in Uefa’s meeting, which was introduced by its president, Aleksander Ceferin. Among those to offer their view was Debbie Hewitt, the president of the FA, who one attender said gave a “very tough” exposition in favour of a boycott.

That was backed up in a statement by an FA spokesperson that read: “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our European colleagues and fully support the collective view. We oppose Fifa’s plans – the Fifa World Cup belongs to football and always will.”

Along the lines spelt out by Uefa, the proposed boycott would begin with next year’s Women’s World Cup. The European governing body also invited other confederations to follow their lead. Uefa are understood to be confident that a number of Asian countries, in particular, are similarly minded. Infantino’s strongholds traditionally lie outside Europe and a collapse in support elsewhere could have severe consequences for the Fifa president.

“National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football’s greatest competitions or bear the consequences,” Uefa said. “This is not a ‘democratic decision’, but governance by intimidation – an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game.”

Sources within European football believe Uefa’s decision increases the chances of a Europe-backed candidate running against Infantino in next year’s Fifa election, which he had been expected to sail through without opposition.

Uefa has also held talks with the North American confederation Concacaf, who have expressed their opposition to Fifa’s plans but have yet to announce their support for a boycott.

The 41 Concacaf nations have arranged their own emergency meeting for 5.30pm UK time to discuss their own response to the crisis, with an announcement expected later on Thursday evening.

A number of European national associations are understood to have held talks with their respective governments over the matter, many of whom have backed a boycott in private.

The new UK prime minister, Andy Burnham, was the first politician to criticise Fifa’s plan on Tuesday evening, writing on X that the World Cup “was never anyone’s to sell”. – Guardian