Security heightened at Vico Baths after ‘unacceptable behaviour’ towards contractors

Access to the Éire sign and Vico Baths at Hawk Cliff on Dalkey's Vico Road has been closed since last March. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

Security has been stepped up at the Vico Baths sea-swimming spot in the south Dublin suburb of Dalkey, which is closed for repairs following “unacceptable behaviour” towards contractors on site.

Last March, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council closed access to the popular swimming site, which has been frequented by celebrities including actor Matt Damon and singer Harry Styles, for a repair and upgrade project due to be completed at the start of June.

This involved repairs to concrete access steps, replacement of damaged railings and installation of new swim ladders.

However, the work has stalled and the council said it was no longer able to provide a finishing date. Continuing unauthorised access to the site during the work had resulted in damage requiring additional repairs, it said.

In recent months the council repeatedly issued appeals for people “not to remove or climb over the fencing and barriers in place”. At the end of May it said: “Despite this, people continue to access the site to swim. This poses a serious safety risk and may delay completion of the project.”

The council has now taken the decision to erect more robust security barriers to prevent access to the site during the works.

A pedestrian bridge over the rail line has been locked off. Photograph: Enda O'Dowd

“Due to unacceptable behaviour towards the contractors on site last week, we have had to make the decision to install additional barriers at a location further back on the access path. This is temporary and will only be in place to prevent access to the site while works are ongoing to ensure the safety of the public and the contractors.”

The unacceptable behaviour mostly related to “verbal abuse” reported by council staff and contractors, the council said. “The council has a zero-tolerance policy in relation to abusive, threatening, or aggressive behaviour towards employees and contractors carrying out their work.”

Local swimmer Dave Berry, who swims close to the baths but does not use the closed walkway, said the council should have suspended work when it realised the job could not be completed in advance of the summer season.

“We are now in the middle of one of the hottest summers we’ve ever had. Now, I know no one could have known the summer we were going to get, but now that it’s here why not let people have access at least till the end of September. Having it closed now is bonkers.”

Swimmers at the Vico bathing area in 2025. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The potential cost implications of the lengthy project were also a concern, he said.

“People are paying a lot in property tax to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, and I would ask where is the accountability for how that money is being spent on projects like this?”

The additional repairs the council said were required due to the damage caused by unauthorised access, involve resurfacing of the path and replacement of 32m of broken handrail.

The council has not responded to queries on the cost of the work.

“We understand that many people are keen to access this popular swimming location. However, as the site remains an active construction area, public access is not permitted to ensure the safety of both visitors and staff,” it said.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding while these essential works are being completed and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Access to the adjacent Éire sign park area will be available in the evenings and weekends, the council said. The sign was one of several around the coast installed during the second World War to deter fighter pilots from dropping bombs on Ireland.