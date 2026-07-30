Frank McNally: A history of the Mayo football famine in 75 moments

2008 – 11: McDonald increasingly recognised as a child prodigy but Mayo GAA resists pressure to throw him in with the seniors. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1952: Mayo start the year as reigning All-Ireland champions, confident of retaining the title.

1953: the county wins an Academy Award (shared with Galway) for The Quiet Man.

1954: novelist Heinrich Böll arrives in Achill.

1955: Böll discovers many new ways to describe rain.

1956: nothing much happens.

1957: Böll publishes Irisches Tagebuch.

1958: a suspiciously high number of German tourists arrive in Mayo. Nobody knows why.

1959: quiet year.

1960: mostly rain.

1961: “Mayo men in Camden town/Kerry men in Kilburn”.

1962: Charlestown-born journalist John Healy introduces the word “Latchiko” to the English.

1963: derived from the Irish leath-tiochóg, it is later said to have been popularised as a term of abuse by Mayo builders in London, meaning “half bollocks”.

1964: more rain.

1965: Atlantic depression.

1966: teenage sensation Matt Molloy wins an All-Ireland, but only in the flute championships.

1967: John Lennon buys an island in Clew Bay.

1968: via an English translation of Böll’s Irish Journal, the phrase “Mayo God help us!” goes international.

1969-71: all quiet on the western front.

1972: Böll wins Nobel Prize. Mayo win nothing.

1973: Mayo join the EEC.

1974: thanks to David Bowie and other trendsetters, Mayo acquire the unique distinction of having a peninsula with the same name as a bad men’s hairstyle: the mullet.

1975: Enda Kenny (24) becomes baby of the Dáil.

1976-1980: the west’s a wake.

1981: another strange star in the December sky. Cora Staunton is born.

1982: Belmullet weather station records tremors from Offaly’s last-minute goal in Croke Park.

1983: archaeologists make exciting finds at Céide ...

1984: ... but still no sign of Sam.

1985: Knock airport opens.

1986: in an increasingly Americanised Ireland, many young Dublin people now think of “Mayo” primarily as a cool abbreviation for a type of salad cream.

1987-8: a US brand of that mayo is popularised with the advertising slogan: “Heavy on the Miracle, Harry!” No sign of miracles with the other Mayo, meanwhile.

1989: everybody in the county is delighted to be in the All-Ireland final again for the first time since 1951. Defeat to Cork requires no supernatural explanation.

1990: Mary Robinson elected president.

1991: Mayo minors emulate the seniors from two years earlier, losing the final to Cork.

1992: the Saw Doctors record The Green and Red of Mayo.

1993-4: Biddy Early’s is still the most famous curse in GAA.

1995: Cora Staunton makes her senior county debut, aged 13.

1996: Mayo take on Meath in the All-Ireland mass-brawling championships, but lose on points.

1997-8: with Biddy Early’s retired, rumours emerge of a possible Mayo curse. Something to do with a funeral.

1999: Pádraig Flynn laments the cost of owning three houses.

2000: Cora Staunton-inspired Mayo make it two-in-a-row in the women’s All-Ireland, but those don’t count.

2001: Galway celebrate the 50th anniversary of Mayo’s last Sam Maguire by rubbing it in.

2002-5: as low-cost airline travel rapidly expands, the phrase “Mayo for Sam” turns up in record numbers of holiday photographs all over the world.

2006: Mayo’s men lose another final. It’s getting to a be a habit now.

2007: reports emerge in December of a strange star in the sky over Crossmolina. Kobe McDonald is born.

2008 – 11: McDonald increasingly recognised as a child prodigy, but Mayo GAA resists pressure to throw him in with the seniors.

2012: Donegal joins the growing list of counties to beat Mayo in finals.

2013-2019: pain and more pain.

2020: the All-Ireland final is played at Christmas, behind closed doors. Meanwhile, Mayo’s habit of losing reaches epidemic proportions – 10-in-a-row now – with yet another defeat to Dublin.

2021: as the final is moved back to September, Mayo make GAA history by losing two All-Irelands in nine months.

2022: The Banshees of Inisherin puts Achill on the international cinema map.

2023: then it cruelly mimics the fate of Mayo football by getting nominated for nine Academy Awards and not winning any.

2024: Mayo lose grip on White House ...

2025: ... but declare Canada a colony as Mark Carney elected prime minister.

2026: a Mayo All-Ireland final falls on Reek Sunday for the first time and Mayo miraculously win. With a record 21 assists, St Patrick is named man of the match.