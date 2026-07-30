Dan King becomes first jockey in 42 years to complete big Galway double on Putapoundinthejar

Jockey of the moment Dan King became the first rider in 42 years to win both the summer festival’s feature races as the Tony Martin-trained Putapoundinthejar landed Thursday’s Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Having lifted the previous day’s Galway Plate on King Alexander, King brought supreme confidence to the €270,000 Ladies’ Day highlight, steering a sure course through one of the most competitive races of the year.

Leaving his challenge until the final flight, King drove Putapoundinthejar up the final hill to win at 10-1, beating Thisitheway by over three lengths, with Gameball in third.

It was a fifth win in the race for Martin, whose recent praise for the 21-year-old Cork jockey – comparing him to a young Ruby Walsh – got vindicated in style.

Not even Walsh in his pomp completed the Ballybrit double. That was last achieved in 1984 when Joe Byrne did it on Master Player and Tara Lee. Five years before that, Jonjo O’Neill managed the feat on Hindhope and Hard Tarquin.

Both were champion jockeys. Plenty will believe it’s a matter of time until King achieves such status.

“For a 21-year-old to win the Galway Plate and the Galway Hurdle, so clever, so cute, a brilliant ride,” enthused another former champion Barry Geraghty on RTÉ. “It’s brilliant to watch class at play and this was class.”

King’s current hot streak left his navigation through a 20-runner field look like child’s play, although a combustible partner meant it was anything but.

Martin’s pre-race planning hadn’t accounted for an excitable Putapoundinthejar taking exception to a part of headgear on his nose. Already on his toes, the horse threatened to lose his race before it had even started.

Daniel King celebrates winning the Guinness Galway Hurdle with Putapoundinthejar. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The Co Meath trainer sprinted to the start to adjust it and as a result only saw bits of the race. His faith in King, however, is total.

“I ran down to the start as I could see he was getting a bit upset. You’re always trying to get them to the start without them boiling over and I took off his flash noseband. So luckily, I got it off in time. I sprinted down and thought I was 20 again,” Martin joked.

“He [King] was where you wanted him to be at all stages and for a lad of his age, he is some talent. I haven’t seen a lot with his talent in a lot of years,” he added.

Martin completed his own festival big-race double having scored with Orandi in Tuesday’s big Mile contest on the flat. A poignant note, however, was how Putapoundinthejar was the last winner ridden by the late Michael O’Sullivan before his death last year.

As for the hottest jockey in the sport right now, King was typically cool afterwards.

“He can be keen and buzzy, but we went a nice gallop and he took me into the race so easily,” King said. “It was just a matter of getting a gap and it was plain sailing from there.”

That the sport isn’t always so easy might be a message a relieved veteran trainer Joe Murphy might give.

Having enjoyed a career highlight last year when saddling a first Group One winner with Cercene in Royal Ascot’s Coronation Stakes, the game’s swings and fortunes subsequently dipped dramatically for the 71-year-old trainer.

Murphy had gone 283 days since his previous winner last October but that came to an end as Pivotal Attack won the Listed Corrib Stakes. She relished the final stiff climb to beat the 2-1 favourite Meriden by a length and a half.

Gary Carroll riding Pivotal Attack to win the Listed Corrib Stakes at Galway. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

“This is a big relief as sometimes you are left wondering, am I praying to the right gods!” Murphy joked.

“In racing, you live with it and celebrate the good days. They’ll eventually come back to form, and my owners are forgiving as well, and have stayed loyal.

“We only have 35 horses, so to compete at that level in Ireland is very hard and then you see the entries for a stakes race with 58 two-year-olds, and 42 of them are O’Brien’s. That’s the way racing has gone and we’re like the darts player with only one dart to throw.

“We don’t know why the horses were out of form, although we do have this new transition of vaccinating horses every six month, instead of nine, which might have had a bearing on it. Maybe we have to manage that a bit better.”

The day’s other black-type contest, the Grade Three novice chase, resulted in a career highlight for Co Limerick trainer Eoin McCarthy. His Shadow Paddy made light of conceding weight under rider Gary Noonan.

The Ladies’ Day attendance of 24,128 was down slightly from last year’s 24,381 although officials put that dip down to strenuous implementation of a no under-17s without adult accompaniment at the gates.

Separately at Goodwood, Aidan O’Brien’s dual-Classic winning filly Diamond Necklace maintained her unbeaten record with a smooth success under Ryan Moore in the Group One Nassau Stakes.

The French Guineas and Oaks heroine made light of her first clash with older opposition to record a fourth top-flight win by nearly lengths from Friendly Soul.

O’Brien and Moore also notched a Goodwood Group Two as Man’s Best Friend overcame trouble in running to ultimately secure a comfortable win in the Richmond Stakes.

It was an Irish one-two in the Group Three Gordon Stakes as Joseph O’Brien’s Royal Ascot winner Enceladus proved too strong for the Ger Lyons-trained Geryon.