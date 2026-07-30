Athletics Ireland confirm 47-strong team for European Athletics Championships

Niamh Allen crosses the finish line to win the women's 5,000m final at the National Championships at Morton Stadium in Dublin. Photograph: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Athletics Ireland have confirmed the additional selection of 14 athletes in their individual events for the European Championships, which get under way in Birmingham on Monday week, running from August 10th-16th.

Athletics Ireland had already announced the 20 automatic qualifiers, plus four relay panels, with the addition of 14 more athletes bringing to 47 the number of athletes selected in all.

The additional selections had all achieved a B-standard and were allocated a quota place by European Athletics on Thursday. Bori Akinola had already been selected as part of the men’s 4x100m relay and will also compete in the individual event.

Also added are Ciara Neville (100m), Marcus Lawler (200m), Jack Raftery, Sophie Becker and Rachel McCann (all 400m), Cathal Doyle and Jodie McCann (1,500m), plus Brian Fay (5,000m) and Niamh Allen (10,000m).

Abbie Sheridan is also added in the 3,000m steeplechase, Eric Favors in the shot put, Ryan Creech and David McGlynn in the marathon, and Oisin Lane in the half-marathon race walk.

Sharlene Mawdsley was included in both the 400m and relay as part of the bumper squad, but the Tipperary athlete will need to prove her fitness after pulling up injured at the National Championships last Saturday.

Mawdsley ran inside the A-standard for the 400m six times so far this summer, improving her best to 50.06, the fifth fastest in Europe in 2026. Dropping down to the 200m in Santry on Saturday, she won her heat, before pulling up around 80 metres into the final with a hamstring injury.

Mawdsley said on Tuesday: “I’m working closely with my medical team, and we’re doing everything possible to get me back as soon as we can. There’s a lot to work towards over the coming weeks, and right now my focus is on doing everything I can each day.”

Rhasidat Adeleke sealed her qualifying time in the 200m in Saturday’s final, winning in a championship record of 22.80 seconds, and is also selected for the 4x400m relay. She helped Ireland win silver in Rome two years ago, having also won silver in the individual 400m event.

Kate O’Connor will also look to continue her medal quest in the heptathlon, her seven events in Birmingham starting 15 days after her gold medal performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow this week.

Ireland’s team for the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham (August 10th-16th)

Automatic qualifiers

Cian McPhillips (800m), Kate O’Connor (Heptathlon), Sarah Healy (1,500m, 5,000m), Mark English (800m), Israel Olatunde (100m), Sean Aigboboh (200m), Sharlene Mawdsley (400m), Nicola Tuthill (Hammer throw), Darragh McElhinney (5,000m), Nick Griggs (5,000m), Andrew Coscoran (1,500m), Rhasidat Adeleke (200m), Lauren Roy (200m), David Kenny (Half-marathon race walk), Sophie O’Sullivan (1,500m), Jack O’Leary (10,000m), Oisin Lane (Marathon race walk), Fionnuala McCormack (Marathon), Sarah Lavin (100m hurdles), Paul O’Donnell (Marathon).

Relay panels

Men’s 4x100m Relay: Israel Olatunde, Sean Aigboboh, Bori Akinola, Marcus Lawler, Ryan Mulholland, Lucas Fadden.

Women’s 4x100m Relay: Ciara Neville, Lauren Roy, Lucy-May Sleeman, Sarah Leahy, Mollie O’Reilly, Molly Scott.

Men’s 4x400m Relay: Jack Raftery, Andrew Egan, Sean Doggett, Joe Doody, Ciaran Carthy, Darragh Murphy

Women’s 4x400m Relay: Rhasidat Adeleke, Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker, Rachel McCann, Cliodhna Manning, Arlene Crossan

Additional Selections (Achieved a B-standard and allocated quota place by European Athletics)

Bori Akinola (100m), Ciara Neville (100m), Marcus Lawler (200m), Jack Raftery (400m), Sophie Becker (400m), Rachel McCann (400m), Cathal Doyle (1,500m), Jodie McCann (1,500m), Brian Fay (5,000m), Niamh Allen (10,000m), Abbie Sheridan (3,000m steeplechase), Eric Favors (Shot Put), Ryan Creech (Marathon), David McGlynn (Marathon), Oisin Lane (Half-marathon race walk)