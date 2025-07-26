Ireland continue their winning streak against Zimbabwe in first ODI

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis made 51 in the victory over Zimbabwe in the first One-Day International at Stormont in Belfast. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

1st ODI: Ireland 288-9 (50 ovs) (S Forbes 54, G Lewis 51, O Prendergast 50, A Hunter 43, L Delany 34; K Ndhlovu 3-50, L Tshuma 2-37, T Makusha 2-47) beat Zimbabwe 191 (48.1 ovs) (C Mugeri-Tiripano 48, R Pasipanodya 32no; A Kelly 2-17, O Prendergast 2-20, J Maguire 2-25, L McBride 2-25, C Murray 2-53) by 97 runs.

Ireland continued their winning streak against Zimbabwe as they beat their opponents by 97 runs in their one-day international at Stormont.

The hosts – who completed a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20 series – piled up 288 for nine from their 50 overs in the first of two ODIs, having been put into bat by Zimbabwe captain Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.

Openers Sarah Forbes (54) and skipper Gaby Lewis (51) provided a solid platform for Ireland, which was built on by Amy Hunter (43), Orla Prendergast (50) and Laura Delany (34).

None of the Zimbabwe batters made a half-century, with Mugeri-Tiripano’s 48 the top score for the Lady Chevrons.

Arlene Kelly, Prendergast, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray and Lara McBride all claimed two wickets as the visitors’ effort ended on 191 with the first ball of the 49th over.

The sides meet again in Belfast on Monday.