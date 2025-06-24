Tyrone’s high hopes, Donegal’s high dudgeon

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

And then there were eight. Some set of pairings too after Monday’s All-Ireland football quarter-final draw, Conor McManus’s eye drawn to the meeting between Dublin and Tyrone. Eleven years ago he was on the Malachy O’Rourke-managed Monaghan team that lost to the Dubs in the last eight. And it is O’Rourke who will be at helm for Tyrone all these years later, Conor having a notion that he might just fare better this time around.

Donegal will face yet more Ulster opposition in the shape of Monaghan, but they’re none too pleased about having only a six-day turnaround since playing Louth on Sunday. They are, Gordon Manning reports, the only one of the eight quarter-finalists put in that position.

In hurling, Denis Walsh looks back at “the greatest shock of the last 50 years”, Dublin’s victory over Limerick. It was, he writes, Limerick’s “weakest performance in a consequential match since they were beaten in the qualifiers by Kilkenny in 2017”. But the display from Dublin was, he says, simply “staggering”.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley reflects on a successful night for the Lions off the field, if not on it, a coffers-boosting sold-out Aviva Stadium witnessing Argentina “deservedly make their own piece of history”. He also hears from Josh van der Flier who describes his first Lions selection as “probably the pinnacle” of his career.

Owen Doyle wasn’t, though, too impressed by the Lions’ first outing of the summer, if referee James Doleman and his crew had made as many mistakes, he writes, “they would rightly have been run out of town”. He felt Doleman did well, particularly with the award of a penalty try for a collapsed maul. “As the tour continues it will be interesting to see whether this is now policy. It should be.”

In football, Shelbourne are trying to come to terms with life after Damien Duff, the club’s co-owner Neil Doyle insisting there were “no recriminations, no hard feelings” following his resignation. Malachy Clerkin is, though, trying to wrap his head around “Duff’s desire to be hated” during his time in charge of Shels, when he is “this universally adored figure in Irish sporting history”.

And ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s friendlies against the United States in Denver and Cincinnati, we hear from Ellen Molloy who is hoping to add to her seven caps having received her first call-up from Carla Ward.

In racing, Brian O’Connor reports on Ryan Moore having a shot at an historic Irish Derby hat-trick on Sunday on board Lambourn, while in his Different Strokes column, Philip Reid brings the latest news from the world of golf - including Tommy Fleetwood extending his 159-tournament winless streak with a heartbreaking loss at The Travelers Championship last Sunday. Mind you, he’s won €26.9 million along the way, so he’s not going hungry.

TV Watch: It’s the final day of the first test between England and India at Headingley, England needing 350 runs to win, India requiring 10 wickets (Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am). And this evening, DAZN have coverage of Benfica v Bayern Munich at the Club World Cup (8.0).