Can Cork and Galway pass their repeat exams?

Cork, writes Joe Canning, have had just three weeks to figure out what went wrong at the Gaelic Grounds when they were close enough to being pulverised by Limerick. It’s like “they’re sitting a repeat exam,” he says of Saturday’s Munster final against the same opposition. This, Joe reckons, “could be more like the game we thought we were going to get” last time out.

Galway will be sitting a repeat exam too in Sunday’s Leinster final, having been “destroyed” by Kilkenny seven weeks ago. Can they pass the test this time? Cathal Mannion certainly hopes so, Ian O’Riordan talking to the Galway forward ahead of the game.

Also in Gaelic games, Muireann Duffy has word on research in to camogie and women’s football that found that players have the habit of suffering in silence when they sustain injuries for fear of “being dropped, letting their team down or being seen as weak”.

In football, Gavin Cummiskey previews this evening’s friendly between the Republic of Ireland and a formidable looking Senegal side in Dublin, and he hears from Robbie Brady, the newly crowned senior international player of the year. Brady’s message to his team-mates on hearing he’d won the gong? “It shows how s**t you’ve all been if I’m winning this”.

In rugby, Gerry Thornley previews Leinster’s URC semi-final against defending champions Glasgow at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow, and in his column, Johnny Watterson reflects on ‘crampgate’, ie Jaden Hendrikse’s carry-on during the Sharks’ URC shoot-out against Munster last weekend. Did URC chief executive Martin Anayi condemn the behaviour? Heck no, he was so chuffed by the YouTube, X and Instagram hits, he “freely skated over Hendrikse’s antics”.

In golf, Philip Reid reports on an excellent day at the office for Shane Lowry at the Canadian Open, where a 64 has him just three shots off the lead, but a not so good one for Rory McIlroy, his 71 leaving him well adrift.

And in racing, Brian O’Connor previews the action at Epsom, the two-day meeting getting under way today. Aidan O’Brien has three runners in the Oaks, which he has won on 10 occasions, but Godolphin’s unbeaten 1,000 Guineas winner Desert Flower is the favourite. And Brian also looks ahead to tomorrow’s Derby which, he says, “is trading on past glories”. It’s “the original, but sad to say it’s not the best any more”, the most commercially relevant of them all now the Japanese Derby.

TV Watch: Virgin Media One and UTV have coverage from Epsom today (from 1pm) and in tennis, it’s men’s semi-final day at the French Open. The match between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz is scheduled to start at 1.30, followed by the meeting of world number one Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic (TNT Sports 1). This evening, the Republic of Ireland meet Senegal in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium (RTE 2, 7.45) and at 8.0 Virgin Media Three has coverage of the Diamond League in Rome (8.0).