Sharks’ theatrics bring rugby into disrepute

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Saturday’s Sharks shenanigans in Durban? There’s nigh on steam coming out of Gerry Thornley and Owen Doyle’s columns today as they share their thoughts on the behaviour of Jaden Hendrikse and his colleagues during the URC quarter-final shoot-out against Munster. It was, writes Gerry, “disgusting to behold”, rugby’s “values of respect nowhere to be seen”. The URC, he insists, should charge the Sharks for bringing the game into disrepute, “but of course they won’t”. Instead, they’ll probably appoint the “hapless” Mike Adamson to referee the final.

If that happens, Owen will need a lie down. “I don’t know why the URC insists on persevering with him,” he says. “In my view, this was a poor performance which was way below the standard required. I struggle to see the benefit in continuing with this official.”

Hopefully, Leinster and Glasgow will be better behaved during their semi-final next Saturday, Leinster anxiously awaiting news on the hamstring injury that forced Josh van der Flier out of their quarter-final win over the Scarlets.

Carla Ward has a couple of injury concerns too ahead of this evening’s Nations League game between her Republic of Ireland side and Slovenia in Cork. Stephen Barry heard from the manager ahead of an encounter that will decided who tops the group, Ireland needing to win by four goals if they are to prevail.

READ MORE

They could do with the attacking services of Julie-Ann Russell, but the 34-year-old opted to retire from the game in January. Between her daughter Rosie, her job with Microsoft and playing basketball and Gaelic football, she’s as busy as ever, though, as Gavin Cummiskey discovered when he met up with her.

Gavin also heard from Jake O’Brien in the build-up to Friday’s friendly against Senegal in Dublin. Caoimhín Kelleher is likely to be a Brentford player by then – he’s on the verge of signing for them in a deal that could, eventually, be worth €21 million to Liverpool.

In Gaelic games, Seán Moran reflects on Mayo’s performance against Tyrone last Saturday, when they “rolled back the years”, while Conor McManus was impressed by Derry in their draw with Galway, despite them giving up an eight-point lead. “Their Achilles heel has been not closing out games,” he says, but “they look to me as if they have turned a corner”.

Philip Reid rounds up the golf news in his Different Strokes column, Rory McIlroy back in action this week at the Canadian Open, and Brian O’Connor runs through the 20 possible starters in Monday’s Epsom Derby, among them favourite Delacroix. Should he triumph, that will make it a record-extending 11th Derby success for Aidan O’Brien.

TV Watch: RTÉ2 has live coverage of the Republic of Ireland’s Nations League game against group leaders Slovenia at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (kick-off 6pm). Slovenia were 4-0 winners when the sides met in February – Ireland need to win by the same margin this evening if they are to top the group.