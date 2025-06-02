Caoimhín Kelleher finalising €21m move from Liverpool to Brentford

Caoimhín Kelleher will be a late arrival into the Republic of Ireland camp on Tuesday as the 26-year-old is undergoing a medical at Brentford.

Ireland face Senegal at the Aviva Stadium on Friday before an end of season friendly in Luxembourg on June 10th.

Mark Flekken, Brentford’s starting goalkeeper last season, also underwent a medical on Monday at Bayer Leverkusen before the Dutch international’s £8 million (€10m) sale to the German club.

To replace Flekken, Brentford are expected to pay Liverpool an initial £12.5 million (€15m) for Kelleher with performance related add-ons increasing the transfer fee to £18 million (€21m).

READ MORE

Leeds United and West Ham United were also interested in signing Kelleher but the Cork man is expected to link up with Ireland captain Nathan Collins as Brentford manager Thomas Frank attempts to improve the club’s 10th place finish in the Premier League next season.

The other 22 players named by Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson trained at Abbotstown on Monday morning.

Hallgrímsson has rested the majority of Irish players in the EFL Championship, like Burnley’s Josh Cullen and Middlesbrough’s Finn Azaz, as the June friendlies land in the middle of their off-season.

The World Cup qualification campaign begins against Hungary in Dublin on September 6th.