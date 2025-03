Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Horse Racing

The four-day, 28-race Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday to Friday, with thousands of Irish people joining racing fans in Gloucestershire. The 14 Grade One jump races include the Champion Hurdle (Tuesday), Champion Chase (Wednesday), Stayers’ Hurdle (Thursday) and Gold Cup (Friday). - UTV & Virgin Media, Tuesday-Friday

Golf

Known as the “fifth major”, the Players Championship will be held at TPC Sawgrass this week. Rory McIlroy – who won the Players in 2019 - will be competing in Florida, along with Shane Lowry, who were first and second in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am last month. The tournament carries a huge prize purse – even for professional golf – at $25 million, with the winner taking home a cool $4.5 million. – Sky Sports, Thursday-Sunday

Motor racing

The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship begins in Australia at the weekend. Last season, Max Verstappen - driving for Red Bull Racing - won his fourth World Drivers' Championship, while McLaren-Mercedes beat Ferrari to the World Constructors' Championship, their first since 1998. Lando Norris – with McLaren – will probably be Verstappen’s chief competitor again this season, though much of the attention will be on another Englishman. After 12 seasons with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton will now compete in a Ferrari. - Sky Sports, Friday-Sunday

MONDAY (Mar 10th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-3.15pm - Stage 1 Tirreno Adriatico

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.45pm-3.45pm - Stage 2 Paris-Nice

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

SOCCER - TNT Sports 1 - Serie A - 7.45pm Lazio v Udinese

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 8pm West Ham v Newcastle

GAA - TG4, 8pm-9pm Weekend highlights

RUGBY - RTE 2, 8pm-9pm Against the Head

TUESDAY (Mar 11th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-3pm - Stage 2 Tirreno Adriatico

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-5pm Cheltenham

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.45pm-3.45pm - Stage 3 Paris-Nice

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 5.45pm Barcelona (1) v Benfica (0) , 8pm Bayer Leverkusen (0) v Bayern Munich (3)

, 8pm TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-5am - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

SOCCER - Sky Sports+ Championship - 7.45pm Burnley v West Brom

SOCCER - Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Inter Milan (2) v Feyenoord (0)

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Liverpool (1) v PSG (0)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Sheffield Utd v Bristol City

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 11.30pm Bucks @ Pacers

WEDNESDAY (Mar 12th)

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-3.15pm - Stage 3 Tirreno Adriatico

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-5pm Cheltenham

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.45pm-3.45pm - Stage 4 Paris-Nice

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-3am - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 4 - Champions League - 5.45pm Lille (1) v Borussia Dortmund (1)

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 2 - Champions League - 8pm Aston Villa (3) v Club Brugge (1)

SOCCER - Virgin Media More & TNT Sports 1 - Champions League - 8pm Arsenal (7) v PSV (1)

SOCCER - RTE 2, Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 3 - Champions League - 8pm Atlético Madrid (1) v Real Madrid (2)

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Stoke v Blackburn

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 8pm-11pm TPC Sawgrass (Nine-hole event)

(Nine-hole event) NBA - TNT Sports 1 - 11.30pm Thunder @ Celtics

THURSDAY (Mar 13th)

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-3pm - Stage 4 Tirreno Adriatico

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-5pm Cheltenham

CYCLING - TNT Sports 2, 1.45pm-3.45pm - Stage 5 Paris-Nice

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-4am - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

DARTS - Sky Sports Action, 7pm-11pm - Nottingham Premier League

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 & TNT Sports 1 - Europa League - 8pm Man Utd (1) v Real Sociedad (1)

SOCCER - TNT Sports 2 - Europa League - 8pm Rangers (3) v Fenerbahçe (1)

SOCCER - TNT Sports 3 - Europa League - 8pm Tottenham (0) v AZ (1)

SOCCER - TNT Sports 4 - Conference League - 8pm Chelsea (2) v Copenhagen (1)

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 11.30pm Lakers @ Bucks

FRIDAY (Mar 14th)

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 1am - Practice Australian Grand Prix

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - 2am Kings @ Warriors

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 11.30am-11pm The Players Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, noon-3.15pm - Stage 5 Tirreno Adriatico

RACING - UTV & Virgin Media One, 12.45pm-5pm Cheltenham

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 1.45pm-3.45pm - Stage 6 Paris-Nice

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 6pm-3am - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

SOCCER - BBC Three - Women’s Super League - 7.15pm Liverpool v Man Utd

RUGBY - Virgin Media Three & BBC Red Button - U20 Six Nations - 7.30pm Wales v England

RUGBY - RTE 2 - U20 Six Nations - 7.45pm Italy v Ireland

SOCCER - Virgin Media Two - Premier League - 7.45pm St Patrick’s Ath v Bohemians

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 8pm Bristol City v Norwich City

RUGBY - TNT Sports 1 - 7.45pm Premiership Cup Final

NBA - TNT Sports 2 - Midnight Cavaliers @ Grizzlies

SATURDAY (Mar 15th)

F1 - Sky Sports F1 from 1.10am - Practice & Qualifying Australian Grand Prix

POOL - Sky Sports Action, noon-4.30pm, 6.30pm-10.30pm European Open

SOCCER - BBC 1 - Women’s League Cup Final - 12.15pm Chelsea v Man City

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Championship - 12.30pm Millwall v Stoke City

SOCCER - Sky Sports+, Championship - 12.30pm QPR v Leeds

CYCLING - TNT Sports 3, 12.30pm-2.30pm - Stage 7 Paris-Nice

GOLF - Sky Sports Golf, 1pm-11pm The Players Championship

CYCLING - TNT Sports 1, 1.15pm-4.30pm - Stage 6 Tirreno Adriatico

RACING - ITV4, 1.30pm-4pm Uttoxeter

RUGBY - RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 2.15pm Italy v Ireland

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - Premier League - 3pm Man City v Brighton

RUGBY - BBC 1 & Virgin Media One - Six Nations - 4.45pm Wales v England

GAA - RTE 2 - Football League - 5.30pm Kerry v Armagh

SOCCER - Sky Sports Premier League - 5.30pm Bournemouth v Brentford

SOCCER - Sky Sports Football – Bundesliga - 5.30pm Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund

SOCCER - Premier Sports 1 - La Liga - 5.30pm Villarreal v Real Madrid

TENNIS - Sky Sports Tennis, 5.30pm-11pm - WTA/ATP Indian Wells Open

BOXING - TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm - Liverpool Nick Ball v TJ Doheny

GAA - TG4 - Football League - 7.30pm Dublin v Galway

RUGBY RTE 2 & UTV - Six Nations - 8pm France v Scotland

NBA - TNT Sports 3 - 10pm Celtics @ Nets

SOCCER BBC 1, 10.30pm-23.40pm Match of the Day

UFC - TNT Sports 2 from 11pm - Las Vegas Marvin Vettori v Roman Dolidze

SUNDAY (Mar 16th)