Fans behaving badly at darts events will be ejected from venues, warn organisers

Luke Littler during his semi-final match against Michael van Gerwin at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Thursday. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The UK’s Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) has warned that any fans who disrupt an event can be removed from the venue after Thursday’s Premier League night in Glasgow was disturbed by whistling at players as they went to throw.

Gerwyn Price responded to a heckler during his semi-final match against Luke Humphries at the OVO Hydro arena, while the world number one also later had to contend with similar issues during his 6-5 final defeat by Luke Littler.

Towards the end of that match, referee Kirk Bevin took to the microphone to call for a stop to the whistling and jeering – which seemed only to add to the disruption.

After his win, recovering to take the final two legs, world champion Littler, the defending Premier League Darts champion, admitted his frustration at the “pretty bad” situation faced by the players.

READ MORE

In response, PDC, which runs Premier League Darts, stressed action can be taken should the circumstances again go beyond expected reasonable behaviour.

“Following Thursday’s Premier League Darts night in Glasgow, the PDC wishes to strongly reiterate that it does not condone any behaviour which can disrupt an event, such as whistling or booing when players are throwing,” it said in a statement.

“Every player goes on stage with the intention of performing to the best of their ability and providing an entertaining spectacle for all fans, whether in the venue or watching worldwide.

“As per the terms and conditions of entry to events, spectators who act inappropriately can be removed from the venue.

[ The Luke Littler effect: ‘Everyone is talking about darts now’Opens in new window ]

“The PDC works closely with Premier League venues, who have responsibility for crowd control, to take proactive and decisive action against those who behave inappropriately.

“The vast majority of fans who attend our sell-out events on a regular basis also condemn this behaviour and we will continue to promote a positive atmosphere which gives all players the opportunity to play to the best of their ability in every match.”

This year’s Premier League Darts tournament continues with night three in Dublin’s 3Arena next Friday (February 20th)