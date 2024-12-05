Lochlann Walsh elected new president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland

Lochlann Walsh has been elected president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, taking over from Sarah Keane. Photograph: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Lochlann Walsh has been elected the new president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI). taking over from Sarah Keane, who held the position since 2017 after taking over from Pat Hickey following the fallout from the Rio Olympics

Walsh, whose background is in triathlon, was elected at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday night, where he was opposed by Canoeing Ireland chief executive Moira Aston. Sarah O’Shea was elected as vice-president unopposed. Voting is still ongoing for the election of the six non-officer positions of the executive committee of the federation.

Walsh, who has been an OFI board member since 2017, told the egm: “I’m really honoured to have taken over as president, and particularly having taken over from someone like Sarah Keane. Having seen the passion in the room tonight, it’s a humbling honour for me.

“Irish sport has never been in such a good place, and we have huge ambitions to take Olympic sport further and accelerate the trajectory we have been on over the past two cycles. There are huge opportunities ahead and some significant challenges.

“Everyone here tonight has entrusted us with the responsibility to deliver on their ambitions for Olympic sport in Ireland. This is a big responsibility and one we are humbled to accept.”

Walsh comes into the position with over 30 years’ experience in commercial leadership roles in large multi-nationals, and has extensive experience in sports governance. He held the role of chair of Triathlon Ireland from 2013-2021.

“Thank you for placing your trust in me. During the past few weeks I got to know many of you in the federations and I look forward to taking up the position. I’d like to congratulate Moira on a positive and forward looking campaign.”