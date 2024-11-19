Conor Niland’s The Racket named William Hill Sports Book of the Year

The Racket by Conor Niland has been chosen at the William Hill Sports Book of the Year for 2024.

The book, written by Niland in collaboration with Gavin Cooney from the 42, follows the Limerick man’s career as a professional tennis player.

The Racket was chosen from a shortlist of six books which also included Kelly Holmes’ Unique and Munichs by David Peace, focusing on Manchester United in the months after the 1958 Munich air disaster.

In claiming the top spot, Niland also earns a £30,000 (€35,848) prize.

🏆 The 2024 Sports Book of the Year Award Winner is...



The Racket by Conor Niland.👏



Congratulations to @conorniland1 and the team at @PenguinUKBooks! pic.twitter.com/AB9lGuy86j — William Hill Sports Book Of The Year (@BookiePrize) November 19, 2024

The Racket is the first tennis book to win the award in its 35-year history and is just the third Irish winner. Paul Kimmage won in 1990 for Rough Ride, his classic book on the world of professional cycling, and in 2018 the award went to Belfast boxer Eamonn Magee for his revelatory autobiography written with Paul D Gibson.

Reviewing the book earlier this year, Laura Slattery wrote, “The Racket is not about the elite. It is about the 99 per cent who vie to overcome the harsh realities of mismanaged potential, transactional friendships, thwarted match preparations, bad timing and worse luck”.

She added, “Niland, pushed to stay in the game by his parents, does not overly dwell on the sacrifices he and they made, but the importance of not disappointing them percolates through each page.”

The book, Niland’s debut release, was described as “astonishing” by the judging panel, comprised of chair Alyson Rudd, Clarke Carlisle, Gabby Logan, Heather Rabbatts, Mark Lawson and Michelle Walder.

“This prize seeks to highlight the best in sports writing and there is no doubting the fact that Conor’s work is of the highest calibre, offering a fascinating insight into his career as a tennis professional,” said Rudd.

“The book brings the reader into the world of elite sport, but also emphasises the relatable underdog story of an everyman fighting against the odds to fulfil their dreams.”