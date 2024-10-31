Hamilton claims Verstappen has kept driving dangerously since 2021 clashes

Lewis Hamilton maintains Max Verstappen has continued with an unacceptable driving style since the pair vied for the world championship in 2021. Three years ago the British driver described his rival as dangerous, and claimed he drove as if the rules did not apply to him. Verstappen, however, responded bullishly to critics of his driving, labelling them biased and annoying.

Verstappen’s driving has been under intense focus for the previous two rounds in Austin and Mexico where he was involved in controversial incidents with his world championship rival, McLaren’s Lando Norris. In Austin the world champion forced Norris wide, for which the British driver was penalised, although it was considered Verstappen had been carrying too much speed into the corner. Then in Mexico Verstappen twice pushed Norris off and was penalised on both occasions.

The subject, unsurprisingly, dominated the build-up to this weekend’s São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. Hamilton was asked repeatedly his opinion on Verstappen’s tactics, and while he acknowledged he was not in the fight with the two drivers did confirm his opinion on the Dutchman had not changed when asked if he thought Verstappen’s driving was dangerous.

“All you have to do is go back and listen to some of my radio comments back in the day,” he said. “If I was in the battle I could lean in more to it but you have to ask those two [Verstappen and Norris] because they are the ones that it is affecting, but I don’t think you are seeing much difference across the years from 2021 until now, it’s pretty much the same.”

In 2021 in a tight title fight with Verstappen the pair were involved in several incidents, but as the title reached the penultimate round in Jeddah, Hamilton was unequivocal when he believed Verstappen had slowed deliberately to brake-test him and caused them to clash. “He just brake-tested me,” he said over team radio. “That was dangerous driving.”

He went further after the race. “I’ve raced a lot of drivers in my life, in the 28 years. There’s a few at the top which are over the limit. Rules kinda don’t apply, or they don’t think of the rules. He’s over the limit, for sure. I’ve avoided collision on so many occasions with the guy.”

Earlier this week the former world champion Damon Hill questioned whether Verstappen was even interested or able to race within the rules. “It is possible to race fairly, and that is something I am not sure Max is capable of,” he said. “It is not in his repertoire, it is not in his philosophy.”

Verstappen, however, insisted he was happy with his attitude and approach. When asked whether he took counsel from anyone he was blunt. “People that are objective and close to me, not people who are there to stir,” he said. “Some people are being very annoying. I know who they are and I don’t pay attention to them anyway. I think I know what I am doing. Some people are just a bit biased, I get it, it’s fine. It’s not my problem at the end of the day.”

Verstappen, who leads Norris by 47 points with four meetings remaining and 120 available, is expected to take a grid penalty in Brazil for having a new power unit fitted, one beyond that permitted by regulations. He stated his Red Bull team would need to take the unit at some point but did not confirm they would do so in Brazil. However, with the circuit well-suited to overtaking and coming back through the field it is the obvious choice, offering Norris the potential opportunity to further close down his lead.

– Guardian