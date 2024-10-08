New York Jets fire head coach after three losses from five opening games

Robert Saleh compiled a 20-36 record with no playoff appearances in 56 games since taking over the Jets in 2021. Photograph: Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The New York Jets have fired head coach Robert Saleh after losing three of their opening five games in his fourth season in charge.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will stand in as interim head coach for the remainder of the season, according to a statement released by team owner Woody Johnson.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as head coach of the Jets,” Johnson said.

“I thanked him for his hard work these past three-and-a-half years and wished him and his family well moving forward. This was not an easy decision, but we are not where we should be given our expectations, and I believe now is the best time for us to move in a different direction.”

New York is coming off a 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. The Jets return to action on Monday against the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills (3-2) in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saleh’s dismissal marks the first time in Johnson’s 25-year tenure that he has fired a coach during a season.

Despite having four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers at the helm, the Jets rank 27th in total offense (286.6 yards per game) and 25th in scoring (18.6).

Saleh (45) compiled a 20-36 record with no playoff appearances in 56 games since taking over the Jets in 2021. New York last made the playoffs in the 2010 season, losing in the AFC Championship Game for the second straight year.

Saleh assumed the head coaching position of the Jets following four years as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers. He also had coaching stints in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans.

Ulbrich (47) was hired by Saleh as the Jets’ defensive coordinator in January 2021. He was the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 after coaching their linebackers from 2015 to 2019.

“He is a tough coach who has the respect of the coaches and the players on this team,” Johnson said of Ulbrich. “I believe he along with the coaches on this staff can get the most out of our talented team and attain the goals we established this off season.”