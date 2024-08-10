Olympics day 15 live updates: Ireland’s women’s 4x400m relay team go for medal

Irish in action at the Olympics today:

Leona Maguire (Golf). Finished 59th.

Stephanie Meadow (Golf). Finished 39th.

8.14pm – Women’s 4x400m Relay (Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley)

Men’s 5000m: Four minutes gone in that one, Ingebrigtsen not going to the front here, just staying in the pack. Gianmarco Tamberi, the defending champion, is out of the high jump meanwhile.

Women’s 100m hurdles: Tight finish, close for France but the home nation takes a medal. USA’s Masai Russell wins gold with 12.33, Cyréna Samba-Mayela wins silver with 12.34, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with 12.36.

Men’s 800m final: What a start to the night! Thrilling finish and fast race, only a second off the world record. Gold for Kenya, Emmanuel Wanyonyi just holds off a fast-finishing Marco Arop from Canada. Algeria’s Djamel Sedjati gets the bronze. Wanyomi runs 1.41.19. Only the great David Rudisha’s 1.40.91 and Wilson Kipketer are faster all-time.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya celebrates winning the gold. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty

Some Olympics news from earlier:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the final night of sporting action in the Olympics on the track, and Ireland have one more shout of a medal, in the women’s 4x400m relay. The team confidently qualified for the final without star sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, but the Tallaght woman is back for the final to join Sophie Becker, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley. USA are likely to win gold but after that it’s all to play for with Britain and Netherlands among the main other competitors.

There are also several other finals on the track and field at the Stade de France - the men’s high jump, men’s 800m, the women’s javelin, the women’s 100m hurdles, the men’s 5000m, the men’s 4x400m relay and the women’s 1500m final. Unfortunately Ciara Mageean isn’t in that one after injury but it promises to be a great night of athletics, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen running in the 5000m final.

There is also one of the most anticipated team events of the Olympics, the men’s basketball final with USA’s dream team of LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant et al against home nation France led by young star Victor Wembanyama. That starts at 8.30pm after the athletics. We also have the women’s soccer final between Brazil and USA.