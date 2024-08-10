Daniel Wiffen and Mona McSharry selected as Ireland flagbearers for Olympics closing ceremony

Double Olympic medallist Daniel Wiffen and bronze medallist Mona McSharry have been announced as the Team Ireland flagbearers for the closing ceremony of Paris 2024 on Sunday night.

Twenty-three year old Wiffen, from Armagh who made history in Paris, spoke about the honour: “I’m so happy, I think it’s a great privilege to hold the flag, and I’m going to hold it high around the stadium and I really can’t wait; it’s a dream come true for me.”

Sligo’s McSharry, who won the first medal of these Games for Team Ireland said: “I was so shocked when they selected me among so many amazing athletes who competed at the Games. I am so excited and grateful for this amazing opportunity to be one of the Flagbearers for Ireland. This is a great way to close out an incredible Olympic Games.”

Wiffen and McSharry, who were both competing in their second Olympic Games, will jointly carry the Irish tricolour in the closing ceremony of an Olympic Games with Paris as a backdrop.

READ MORE

The closing ceremony of these Games will take place in the 80,000-seater Stade de France beginning at 8pm Irish time on Sunday. The Stade de France is set to be transformed into a gigantic concert hall on the night with dancers, performers and circus acrobats performing alongside world famous singers, with part of the show taking place in the air accompanied by spectacular lighting effects, concluding with a handover to LA 2028.