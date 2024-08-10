Paris 2024

Olympics: Ireland just miss out on medal with agonising fourth in women’s 4x400m relay

Heroic effort to chase bronze medal by Irish quartet as US win gold

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker after the race. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Ian O'Riordan at the Stade de France, Paris
Sat Aug 10 2024 - 20:54

A heroic effort to chase an Olympic bronze medal has seen Ireland finish just outside the medals in the women’s Olympic 4x400 metres relay, the quartet of Sophie Becker, Rhasidat Adeleke, Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley finishing fourth, smashing their national record with a time of 3:19.90.

The US team were the clear winners of the gold medal in 3:15.27, but the battle for the other medals was agonisingly close, the Dutch winning silver in 3:19.50, just ahead of Great Britain in 3:19.72.

Then came Ireland in 3:19.90, Mawdsley just short of bringing them onto the podium, after Adeleke’s sensational second leg of 48.92 seconds had moved them up into second.

