Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Swimming

There is, of course, only one show in town at the moment – that town being Paris. While France have more than 600 competitors at the 2024 Olympic Games, one of the faces of the games for the host nation is undoubtedly Léon Marchand. Son of Xavier Marchand and Céline Bonnet, both former Olympic swimmers – and coached by Michael Phelps’s former mentor Bob Bowman – there is huge hype around the young talent. It’s a big week for the five-time world champion. – RTÉ, BBC & Eurosport

Scottish Premier League

The football club season in Britain, which feels like it finished just a few days ago, begins again this weekend. The Scottish Premiership kicks-off with three-in-a-row champions Celtic at home to Kilmarnock (who finished fourth last season), while league runners-up Rangers are away to the team that finished third, Hearts. – Saturday & Sunday, Sky Sports

Women’s football

The All-Ireland finals take place in Croke Park on Sunday, with the senior decider being between Galway and Kerry. Both counties have a proud tradition in women’s football, though it’s a long time since either claimed the biggest prize in the sport. It is 20 years since Galway claimed their only All-Ireland senior football title, while Kerry – losing finalists in the last two finals – haven’t won the crown since 1993. – Sunday, TG4

MONDAY (July 29th)

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 8.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 8am-3.30am Including swimming, boxing & basketball (Day 3)

(Day 3) CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D4 England v West Indies

RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights

TUESDAY (July 30th)

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.50am-4.15am Including triathlon, rugby & gymnastics (Day 4)

(Day 4) RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races

WEDNESDAY (July 31st)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Barcelona v Manchester City

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.50am-9.30pm Including diving, rowing & swimming (Day 5)

(Day 5) RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races

THURSDAY (Aug 1st)

SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Pre-season friendly – 1am Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton

SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – 1.30am AC Milan v Real Madrid

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Including golf, hockey & gymnastics (Day 6)

(Day 6) RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – RTÉ 1, 2.30pm-5.40pm Galway Races

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA Portland Classic

FRIDAY (Aug 2nd)

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.30am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 8am-9.15pm Including athletics & swimming (Day 7)

(Day 7) RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – TG4, 4.45pm-7pm Galway Races

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA Portland Classic

SATURDAY (Aug 3rd)

OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.30am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.55am-9.15pm Including equestrian, rowing & cycling (Day 8)

(Day 8) SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premier League – 12.30pm Hearts v Rangers

RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood

RACING – TG4, 1.45pm-6.15pm Galway Races

RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v St Helens , 5.30pm Salford RD v Leeds Rhinos

, 5.30pm BOXING – Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11.30pm Zak Chelli v Callum Simpson

UFC – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1, 8pm-11pm Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov

GAA – TG4, 8pm-9.30pm Preview of Women’s SFC Finals

GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am – LPGA Portland Classic

BOXING TNT Sports Box Office from 9pm Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov

SUNDAY (Aug 4th)