Three sporting events to watch this week: Your handy guide to sport on television

Swimming
There is, of course, only one show in town at the moment – that town being Paris. While France have more than 600 competitors at the 2024 Olympic Games, one of the faces of the games for the host nation is undoubtedly Léon Marchand. Son of Xavier Marchand and Céline Bonnet, both former Olympic swimmers – and coached by Michael Phelps’s former mentor Bob Bowman – there is huge hype around the young talent. It’s a big week for the five-time world champion. – RTÉ, BBC & Eurosport
Scottish Premier League
The football club season in Britain, which feels like it finished just a few days ago, begins again this weekend. The Scottish Premiership kicks-off with three-in-a-row champions Celtic at home to Kilmarnock (who finished fourth last season), while league runners-up Rangers are away to the team that finished third, Hearts. – Saturday & Sunday, Sky Sports
Women’s football
The All-Ireland finals take place in Croke Park on Sunday, with the senior decider being between Galway and Kerry. Both counties have a proud tradition in women’s football, though it’s a long time since either claimed the biggest prize in the sport. It is 20 years since Galway claimed their only All-Ireland senior football title, while Kerry – losing finalists in the last two finals – haven’t won the crown since 1993. – Sunday, TG4
MONDAY (July 29th)
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 8.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 8am-3.30am Including swimming, boxing & basketball (Day 3)
- CRICKET – Sky Sports Cricket from 10.15am – 3rd Test, D4 England v West Indies
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9pm Championship highlights
TUESDAY (July 30th)
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.50am-4.15am Including triathlon, rugby & gymnastics (Day 4)
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races
WEDNESDAY (July 31st)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Barcelona v Manchester City
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.55am-10.30pm; BBC, 6.45am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.50am-9.30pm Including diving, rowing & swimming (Day 5)
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 4.40pm-5.45pm, 6.30pm-7.30pm Galway Races
THURSDAY (Aug 1st)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 2 – Pre-season friendly – 1am Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – 1.30am AC Milan v Real Madrid
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 6.25am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.25am-10.30pm Including golf, hockey & gymnastics (Day 6)
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – RTÉ 1, 2.30pm-5.40pm Galway Races
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Arena – Super League – 8pm Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA Portland Classic
FRIDAY (Aug 2nd)
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.30am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 8am-9.15pm Including athletics & swimming (Day 7)
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – TG4, 4.45pm-7pm Galway Races
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 8pm Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 11pm-2am – LPGA Portland Classic
SATURDAY (Aug 3rd)
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.30am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 6.55am-9.15pm Including equestrian, rowing & cycling (Day 8)
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premier League – 12.30pm Hearts v Rangers
- RACING – Virgin Media One, 1.30pm-4pm Goodwood
- RACING – TG4, 1.45pm-6.15pm Galway Races
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm Hull FC v St Helens, 5.30pm Salford RD v Leeds Rhinos
- BOXING – Sky Sports Action, 7.30pm-11.30pm Zak Chelli v Callum Simpson
- UFC – Virgin Media Two & TNT Sports 1, 8pm-11pm Cory Sandhagen v Umar Nurmagomedov
- GAA – TG4, 8pm-9.30pm Preview of Women’s SFC Finals
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am – LPGA Portland Classic
- BOXING TNT Sports Box Office from 9pm Terence Crawford v Israil Madrimov
SUNDAY (Aug 4th)
- SOCCER – Premier Sports 1 – Pre-season friendly – Midnight Real Madrid v Barcelona
- OLYMPICS – RTÉ 2, 9.15am-10.30pm; BBC, 8am-0.10am; Eurosport, 7.45am-9.30pm Including tennis, golf & athletics (Day 9)
- GAA – TG4 – All-Ireland Women’s Football Finals – 11.45am Junior: Fermanagh v Louth, 1.45pm Intermediate: Leitrim v Tyrone, 4.15pm Senior: Galway v Kerry
- MOTOGP – TNT Sports 2 from 12.15pm British Grand Prix
- SOCCER – Sky Sports Football – Scottish Premier Division – 1.30pm Dundee Utd v Dundee, 4.30pm Celtic v Kilmarnock
- RUGBY LEAGUE – Sky Sports Action – Super League – 3pm London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 7pm-10pm US Senior Women’s Open
- TENNIS – Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm – ATP Final from Washington DC
- GAA – RTÉ 2, 10.30pm-11.30pm The Sunday Game
- GOLF – Sky Sports Golf, 10pm-1am – LPGA Portland Classic