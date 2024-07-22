Meet Team Ireland - Gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan

Age: 24

Event: Gymnastics (Pommel horse)

Club: Newtownards

Previous Games: Tokyo 2020

The two-time world and three-time European champion will head to Paris as one of Ireland’s brightest medal prospects, but after his experience in Tokyo, where he became the first Irish gymnast to reach an Olympic final, he’ll be the last to take anything for granted. He had high hopes then too, but caught his finger on the pommel horse in the final, resulting in a fall, his stoicism in his interview afterwards earning him many a salute. But after his performance at the European Championships in Rimini in April, when he turned on the style in his final routine to retain his title, he shouldn’t be short of confidence.