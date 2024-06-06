Will Smallbone relishes growing role for club and country

It might in time be recalled as Will Smallbone’s coming-of-age season.

Only last month he capped off a memorable club campaign by helping his boyhood side Southampton to a Championship playoff final victory over Leeds at Wembley to secure a return to the Premier League.

And on Tuesday night he was named player of the match in Ireland’s 2-1 win over Hungary. Smallbone’s delicious first-half cross created Adam Idah’s goal.

The 24-year-old made 43 Championship appearances with the Saints during the regular season – scoring six goals and directly assisting another three. The versatile midfielder also played in Southampton’s three playoff games, scoring against West Brom while his delicate pass set up Adam Armstrong for the only goal in the win over Leeds.

Despite a demanding season, there was never any chance of Smallbone not reporting for duty during this international window for the friendlies against Hungary and Portugal.

“I think myself I’ve played over 50 games and it’s always tough to keep going but I think when you get the call, and especially from John [O’Shea], I feel like I owe him a lot to come in and try to help him put in a performance,” said Smallbone.

“It’s been a very good last few months for me, obviously winning at Wembley last month and then coming in here, winning the match and getting the man-of-the-match. It’s very special for me personally.”

Smallbone and O’Shea worked together in the past at Stoke City and with the Ireland under-21s. Tuesday night’s victory has certainly done O’Shea chances of getting the senior gig on a permanent basis no harm, and Smallbone would certainly support such a development.

“I can’t thank John enough for everything he’s done for me throughout my short career so far, and hopefully for a long time to come.

“I’m really happy for him to get the win. I think he set us up really well and you can see his qualities as a manager coming to fruition now.

“I’ve loved working with John from 21s to Stoke and now, it’s gone full circle and carried on for maybe longer than I thought it would have. But I’m really enjoying working with him and I think he’s brought a very positive view to things in the camp.”

There is just one fixture remaining now for the Ireland players before they can put the boots away for their summer holidays, a trip to face Portugal next Tuesday.

“It’s another big test but what a game to have, they’re going to be going into the Euros as one of the favourites. And I think we can put in a good performance out there and really see where we are at in terms of international level.

“I think we’ve got such a young squad with people playing all around Europe now. We’re coming together at a good time and to get a win against Hungary, a good nation, is a very big positive. I’m looking forward to the future.”