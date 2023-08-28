Angling Notes: A big weekend on Lough Erne

The BSI Sensas Club squad who qualified for the FIPSed World Club Coarse Championships in Slovenia in 2024

It was a big weekend on Upper Lough Erne for the BSI Sensas club squad who qualified for a place at the FIPSed World Club Championships in Slovenia in 2024.

The developed sections of Derrychara, Bellanaleck, Dolan’s Ring and Schools produced mixed bags of roach, bream, hybrids and perch for the five-man teams.

Fishing to international rules the teams drew pegs per section to ensure each had an opportunity of an end-peg over the two days. Points were rewarded by weight with the lowest number of points declared the winners.

BIS Sensas ‘Black’ finished day one in top position with Gavin Walsh, Robbie Smithers, Conor Browne, Enda Hickey and Colin Oliver scoring two section wins, two joint seconds and a sixth position.

READ MORE

But it was the ‘Green’ team of Cathal Hughes, Willie Wheeler, Damien Maddock, Gary Doyle and Fintan Brennan who came into play on day two with 12pts to finish first overall with 26pts thus securing the club a place at the world championships.

Runners-up on 29 pts were the Erne Anglers ‘Green’ team who also qualify the club to attend should the championship venue size permit. The NCFFI will support both teams with entry fee of €2,900.

The competing junior anglers at Ballinamore

Navickas takes the honours in Ballinamore

Ballinamore Angling Club enjoyed a great day on the Ballinamore Canal with more than 20 young anglers turning out despite unfavourable weather.

Congratulations to the winner Samuelis Navickas who received the perpetual cup (donated by ‘Poor Scholar’) and a fish trophy to retain (donated by Gallagher Brothers).

The festival committee were delighted with the support from NCFFI coach, Colin Moffit and club members providing equipment and technical help for the competitors.

The club intend to hold more events locally, so watch their Facebook page facebook.com/ballinamoreangling/ or contact lakelandsangling@gmail.com

Potters tops again at Clones

For the second consecutive year John Potters came out tops at the Clones four-day festival with 30kg of tench from Inver Lake which led him to finish with 52.020kg, followed by Niall McKitterick (Browning Fishing Ireland) with 37.170kg. Moving up from seventh to third position on the final day, Tommy Dowd finished on 32.125kg.

Conditions were the most difficult in the 28 years of the festival with high water on the Dromore system making favoured sections Bream Rock and Baird’s Shore inaccessible. Two sections on Mullinary and stand-in Inver Lake meant the festival could go ahead.

Old favourite Annaghmakerrig proved its value once again with a first day show of bream with top weights for Dave Walker 16,500kg, and Tommy Marshall 15,800kg on the final day.

The club was delighted to see a legend back on the bank in former world champion Kevin Ashurst, who has an affinity with Clones. It was the first place his legendary father Benny Ashurst brought him to fish in Ireland.

“A fantastic section of gentlemen I had the pleasure of fishing alongside,” he said.

Lough Rynn pull together

Despite rising water levels, the Lough Rynn Angling Club and competitors pulled together for their competition to provide additional sections at the Mud Flats and Cloonboney to compliment the rowing lake at Rynn Castle, Co Leitrim.

Results: 1, J Kendrick, 51.800kg; 2, B Bohan, 51.050kg; 3, T Green, 47.750kg; 4, K Johnson, 44.950kg; 5, P Boothby, 40.900kg. 6, A Sparrow, 36.425kg.

The winning Falcons team at the Dick Willis competition on Lough Lein. From left: R Creighton, B Shields, T O’Loughlin and B Madden

Falcons swoop for Dick Willis Perpetual Cup

In memory of the late and great Richard (Dick) Willis, the Mallow Trout Anglers’ Club held a fishing competition last weekend to celebrate this great man on Lough Lein in Killarney. This year was the first opportunity to hold such a competition since his passing in 2020.

All his life he was at the forefront of angling and a voice for anglers, particularly through the ‘rod war’ era. He captioned and managed Irish teams down through the years and junior anglers were assured of great advice and wisdom from him.

The competition was a great success with 80 anglers (20 teams of four) from across the country aspiring to be the first team winners inscribed on the prestigious Dick Willis Perpetual Cup.

Conditions on the day were difficult with a big south wind and rising lake due to Storm Betty. Best flies on the day were Daddies and Sedges. Hiding from the wind, the winning team were on nymphs.

Result: 1, The Falcons: B Shields, R Creighton, B Madden and T O’Loughlin; 2, Greyhound Warriors: P Horgan, E Keane, G Kenny and R Willis Jr.: 3, The Hollios: J O’Connell, PJ O’Connell, K Fitzgerald and H Healy: 4, Upper Blackwater: S Bowen, J Scanlon, K Casey and T McGovern Jr. Heaviest trout: M O’Driscoll (Sullane Rangers).

Keith Fleming, winner of the Patti and Jack Doolan competition on Lough Owel, with Mary (Kavanagh) and Michael Doolan

Fleming claims Doolan Memorial Shield

Lough Owel was in good shape last Sunday for the Jack and Patricia (Patti) Doolan Memorial Shield competition. It was great to see their children Mary (Kavanagh) and Michael at the presentation and their generous sponsorship of first prize.

A little bright at times, a south west wind was welcomed by the 33 anglers who caught 20 quality fish. A comment overheard was the amount of small fish caught and released. According to club secretary, Stan McKeon: “This bodes well for the future”.

Results: 1, K Fleming, 1.59 kg: 2, T Barrett, 1.385 kg; 3, J O’Malley, 1.355 kg; 4, T Grehan, 1.335 kg; 5, B Murray 1.19 kg.