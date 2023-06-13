Celtic close to sealing second tenure for Brendan Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers had planned to take an extended break from the game after his sacking by Leicester City in April. Photograph: John Walton/PA

Celtic are close to sealing a stunning managerial return to the club for Brendan Rodgers. The 50-year-old, who enjoyed a hugely successful period at Celtic between 2016 and 2019, had planned to take an extended break from the game after his sacking by Leicester City in April. Leeds United had also set sights on Rodgers as they seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Talks between Rodgers; Celtic’s main shareholder, Dermot Desmond, and other members of the Scottish champions’ board have progressed positively, however, to the point where a second tenure is all but sealed. Celtic believe they have their man. Barring a late and unexpected change of heart, Rodgers will replace Ange Postecoglou, who departed Celtic to join Tottenham Hotspur after presiding over a domestic treble.

[ Brendan Rodgers has little or nothing to gain by taking on a second Celtic stint ]

The make-up of Rodgers’ back room team remains to be seen. John Kennedy, who was Postecoglou’s assistant, is also wanted by Spurs. Yet, Rodgers and Kennedy enjoyed a previously strong relationship. It remains highly possible Rodgers will want to retain the former Celtic centre back. Rodgers’ assistant from his first time at Celtic, Chris Davies, has been strongly linked with the manager’s position at Swansea City.

Rodgers’ exit for Leicester four years ago triggered animosity from a section of the Celtic support. Rodgers had earlier become frustrated by what he perceived as an unwillingness by Celtic to push the boat out for new players. The former Liverpool manager, though, retained the strong respect of Desmond and an affinity with Glasgow. Rodgers will return to a Celtic side who have already qualified for the Champions League after the sealing of back-to-back titles under Postecoglou. Making inroads in European competition, a key problem for Celtic in recent years, will be a prime Rodgers target.

Enzo Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, Daniel Farke and Kjetil Knutsen of Bodo/Glimt had also been under consideration by Celtic. – Guardian