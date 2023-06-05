Angling notes: almost a million for rehabilitation, conservation and protection

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has awarded 24 projects a total of €999,272 from the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund which supports development initiatives to ensure salmon and sea trout can survive in the wild.

Grants will be provided to projects based in: Offaly (€80.5k), Cork (€140k), Donegal (€3.5k), Galway (€78k), Clare (€42.7k), Kerry (€18k), Kildare (€6.3k), Sligo (€34.3k), Mayo (€124k), Meath (€104.2k), Wicklow (€115k), Westmeath (€73k) and national projects (€180k).

Since 2016, in excess of €6 million has been awarded to over 250 projects across the country. A list of the 24 successful applicants can be found at Habitats & Conservation Funding Call 2023 | Inland Fisheries Ireland (01-884 2600).

Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, said: “I welcome the nearly €1m in funding which IFI is investing in projects to improve and protect our incredibly important freshwater fish and their habitats.

“Our rivers are like the nature and biodiversity arteries of the country. Since the 1980s we have seen a significant deterioration in their water quality, putting our freshwater fish and their habitats under considerable stress.”

Sibling success

The recent Munster Lake Championship on Lough Lein in Killarney, Co Kerry was well-attended with 126 anglers eager to ply their skills to represent Munster in the interprovincial championships later in the year.

Ross Castle was a hive of activity as competitors set out in favourable conditions for the seven-hour competition. Acclaimed brothers Seamus and Tommy O’Loughlin from Co Clare won the day with a first and second finish on seven trout each, followed by Cork angler Richard (Richie) Willis with six fish (sufficient also for him to win the masters’ division).

Damaged beds

A Co Laois farmer has been found guilty of two breaches of fisheries legislation for damaging spawning beds during destructive gravel removal works carried out on an 80m stretch of the Delour River, a tributary of the River Nore, near Mountrath, Co. Laois.

The defendant pleaded guilty at Portlaoise District Court and fined €4,000 and a further €1,500 for costs of the prosecution. The incident took place on September 30th, 2022.

The offences were secured under Section 173 of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959, as amended, for injury or disturbance of the spawn or fry of salmon, trout or eels and for the injury or disturbance of their spawning bed, shallow or bank.

Estate salmon

The Mount Falcon Estate, near Foxford, Co Mayo, situated on the banks of the River Moy, has recorded its first salmon of the season on the fly. The 7lb fish was caught by Shane Maloney and represents the second fish to date from the estate waters.