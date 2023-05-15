Angling notes: a warm welcome, though the fish stayed away

Tony Walsh (ctr), winner of the Wicklow Cup on Lough Mask with chairman Ronan Meghen (left) and boat secretary Rene van Embden

The annual Wicklow Anglers’ Association weekend to Lough Mask proved, once again, to be a great success. Máire Lukes in Tourmakeady, Co Mayo took centre-stage for the two-day event attended by more than 30 members.

While angling was fundamental, there was a great sense of friendship throughout the weekend that offered an opportunity to chat to fellow members, some for the first time.

There was also sadness in the air as we reflected on the passing of proprietor Frank Philbin last December. Frank was a true gentleman renowned for that glint in the eye. A gifted boat builder and master craftsman.

His beloved wife Barbara, did an admirable job in looking after our needs with regard to accommodation, food and bar facilities. Where else would you get sirloin steak, chips, mushrooms and onions for dinner? Scrumptious!

On the angling front, the all-day affair on Saturday produced a mixed bag of results. For some, a fish or two, but for most it was blankety blank. Except for Tony Walsh who took the long drive from Gortmore at the top of the lake to Lively Bay at the other end.

His gamble paid off handsomely as he caught four good fish for 1.773kg, sufficient to win the day and the Perpetual Wicklow Cup. About 20 fish were caught overall.

Sunday’s outing was curtailed to 3pm and reduced to just one fish per angler. With conditions best described as ‘perfect’ only five fish were caught with three entered for weigh-in. Ronan Megren won the day with a fish 40.8cm at Ferrybridge.

Over dinner and prize-giving presentation, club chairman Ronan Megren thanked Barbara for looking after us all so well. He also thanked Lucas Glendon for his skills in all the trials and tribulations that go into organising such a wonderful weekend.

Results: Saturday: 1, T Walsh, 4 fish, 1.773kg; 2, C Maguire, 2f, 1,341pts; 3, P Crilly, 2f, 1,161pts. Sunday: 1, R Megren, 40.8cm; 2, P Beirne, 37.8cm; 3, C Newsome, 35cm.

Back to two

The All-Ireland NCFFI Canal Championships which reverted back to a two-day event this year attracted 24 anglers to contest the title. Dave Benson from Chorley, Lancashire took top honours with a good bag of roach and one tench for 10lb 2oz. Peter Nolan was second followed by Jimmy Kelly.

Although conditions were favourable, roach were scarce on the Grand Canal from Digby Bridge to Sallins, Co Kildare. Fishing for tench produced the best results.

Results: 1, D Benson, 10lb 2oz; 2, Peter Nolan, 9lb 5oz; 3, J Kelly, 6lb 13oz; 4, R Keegan, 6lb 3oz; 5, A Bell, 4lb 15oz.

Lancashire angler Dave Benson, winner of the NCFFI canal championships

Competition days were split to accommodate the inaugural Irish Canal Masters run by Monasterevin and Fisherstown Match Anglers. Three qualified for a place at the UK final: Derek Wane 14lb 12oz, Paddy Byrne 7lb 2oz and Alan Larkin 3lb 4oz. Canal champion Dave Benson narrowly missed out, finishing second overall.

Found guilty

At a recent sitting of Youghal District Court, a local fisherman was found guilty of three breaches of fisheries legislation for fixing a 336m net close to the mouth of the Munster Blackwater River.

He pleaded guilty under the 1959 Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 and Bye Law No. 857 of 2009 and was fined €4,000. Three other charges were withdrawn.

The fisherman, who had a previous conviction for netting in the same area in 2013, also received a two month custodial sentence and ordered to pay costs of €500 for placing a fixed engine at the mouth of any river. He was granted leave to appeal the penalty.

The court heard that he contacted Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) to enquire if officers had seized the net and to request its return. The following day he met inspector Michael Fanning to identify the net as his property while under caution.

Seized net from the Munster Blackwater River in the fisheries Delta 6 protection craft.

IFI’s director, Sean Long, said: “It is one less barrier to migration on the Munster Blackwater and is significant for conservation-minded anglers and communities relying on angling generated income.”

Corrib walk

At the Ashford Estate in Co Mayo, a 5k fun run/walk fundraiser will take place next Sunday (21st May) in aid of Corrib Mask Search and Rescue. Starting point: Mrs Tea’s. Entry fee: €10 pp; €20 family. Raffle and prizes on the day. Contact: 087-247 5108 for further details.

If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com