NFL player Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest during match

A vigil is displayed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for football player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills after he collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in a critical condition in hospital after collapsing on field during his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A statement from the Bills revealed that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest. His heartbeat was restored on the pitch before he was moved to the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre where he is sedated and in a critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the game had been postponed following the incident, which occurred during the first half.

In a statement, the NFL said: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics.

“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in a critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

Hamlin’s teammates gathered in prayer on the field after witnessing the incident.