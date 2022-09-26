Angling Notes: Clohessy claims new record with magnificent stone basse

Amy O'Brien's golden grey mullet of 0.71kg caught at Rosscarbery, Co Cork, one of her four Irish specimens caught during the year

The Irish Specimen Fish Committee (ISFC) annual report for 2021, as always, makes for terrific reading.

Perhaps a little belated this year, nevertheless, copies are still available free of charge online at irish-trophy-fish.com and in print format from Inland Fisheries Ireland, 3044 Lake Drive, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24.

Founded in 1955, the committee is an independent voluntary body, representative of angling interests to verify and record the capture of large (specimen) rod-caught fish by anglers. To date, more than 32,000 claims have been received.

In his chairman’s remarks, Dr Russell said during Covid restrictions the committee managed to hold virtual meetings to prepare the report and, thankfully, anglers were able to go fishing at whatever distance the prevailing guidance specified.

Of the 580 claims processed during the year, 86 were rejected for non-compliance with the rules and a further 17 required further investigation. There was also one record approved, a stone basse (Polyprion americanus).

Jim Clohessy with the new Irish record stone basse of 6.07kg (13.38lb), which he caught fishing out of Cork Harbour at Paddy's Point

Jim Clohessy, the new record holder, who hails from Cork, is one of Ireland’s foremost sea anglers. While fishing out from Cork Harbour at Paddy’s Point in early October, he caught a magnificent stone basse of 6.07kg (13.38lb) on mackerel. The fish surpassed the 16-year-old record set by UK angler Tony Rainier by .76kg in 2005.

Not for the first time, the twaite shad dominated with 110 specimens recorded across seven pages of the report. Junior angler Amy O’Brien topped the list with a fish of 1.39kg (3.06lb) spinning a King Cobra lure.

As is customary with this species, all fish were caught on the River Barrow at St Mullins during the months of May and June. A review by ISFC for 2022 saw an increase in tail length from 48cm to 50cm in an effort, no doubt, to decrease the enormous specimen catch rate.

Ongoing research into shad specification indicates substantial inter-species complexity, however, anglers are required to collect a scale sample for further research.

Spur Dogfish featured strongly with 46 recorded. Philip Barry came out tops with a beauty of 18.63lb (8.45kg) at Kerry Head on mackerel.

The Dr AEJ Went award for the young specimen angler of the year went to the same Amy O’Brien (as above) from Cork for a 2.78kg ballan wrasse at Slea Head, Co Kerry. This outstanding young angler also caught two specimen golden grey mullet to add to her tally.

Dublin angler, Ian Mulligan received the Dr Michael Kennedy award for a 1.9kg golden grey mullet at Rosscarbery, Co Cork on ragworm. The Kennedy award is for the best specimen of the three mullet species for that year.

The awards presentation will take place at the Clayton Hotel, Leopardstown, Co Dublin on November 5th, 2022 at 2.30pm.

Clinton claims McDonald Cup on Lough Sheelin

Congratulations to Ned Clinton on winning the McDonald Cup competition on Lough Sheelin last weekend with a fine trout of 4.112lb. The hard fishing conditions resulted in just two fish caught among the 41 anglers with a number of small fish returned. Marc Mulligan’s fish of 3.584lb was also a worthy contender for runner-up placing.

Ned Clinton (right), winner of the McDonald Cup last weekend on Lough Sheelin, with a trout of 4.112lb, receiving a framed print of the lake from artist Liam O'Broin

Thanks were expressed to Liam O’Broin for donating a framed print of Lough Sheelin which was presented to the winner.

A reminder to those who intend to fish the stream competition on October 1st and wish to pay by bank transfer, they can do so by contacting Thomas Lynch, Hon Sec, Lough Sheelin Trout Protection Association, on 087-913 2033 to receive an IBAN number.

Ulster claim All-Ireland National Coarse Fishing honours

Teams of 10 representing the four provinces competed last weekend for the All-Ireland National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland (NCFFI) championship.

Hosted by Connacht Fishing Federation, the event was held in Co Leitrim on the mudflats of the Shannon, Lough Allen, Lough Scur and Kiltybarden on the Shannon-Erne waterway.

The Ulster team, with a seven-point lead followed by a draw with the home team, claimed the prestigious title of All-Ireland champions for 2022.

Leinster will host next year’s championships in September.

Results: 1, Ulster, 38pts, 136kg 525g; 2, Connacht, 44pts, 129kg 739g; 3, Munster, 47pts, 116kg 383g; 4, Leinster, 71pts, 64kg 23g