Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy to defend world title in Czech Republic

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy after winning the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the European Championships in Munich. Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Fresh from defending their European Championship title in Munich last month, Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy will next defend their global title at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, Czech Republic later this month.

The reigning Olympic champions in the lightweight men’s double sculls are among the 13 Irish crews named by Rowing Ireland for the championships, which start on Sunday week, September 18th, and run until Sunday, September 25th.

While provisional entries were entered last week, the crew selections are still ongoing and final entries may have slight changes in the days prior to racing.

There is already one change in the Irish women’s lightweight double, as Skibbereen’s Aoife Casey is reunited with Mags Cremen, while Lydia Heaphy will compete in the single sculls.

The Irish women’s four that won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo has been reunited, with Emily Hegarty returning to that boat alongside Fiona Murtagh, Eimear Lambe and Aifric Keogh.

There are also two Para-rowing entries, Katie O’Brien in the women’s single and O’Brien and Steven McGowen in the mixed double.