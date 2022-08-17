Israel Olatunde is fastest Irishman ever; Shane Walsh transfer latest

Irish sprinter Israel Olatunde is the fastest Irish man that has ever lived. The 20 year-old was unfazed by the occasion or the atmosphere in the European Athletics Championships 100m final last night as he nailed sixth place in 10.17 seconds. Earlier Mona McSharry stormed into the 50m breaststroke final on the penultimate night of swimming at the European Championships in Rome. She moved up four ranking places, from 11th, and was just 0.03 off her Irish record.

Galway footballer Shane Walsh’s club transfer request from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes has passed the 10-day deadline with no objections lodged. It’s now to be considered by Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee, which has a number of questions about the proposed switch. New Kilkenny hurling manager Derek Lyng has named his back room team for next season.

Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket after a 16-year career in green. The 38-year-old all-rounder was there for most of Ireland’s biggest moments, he hit the winning runs against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup, the win that secured Irish cricket global attention for the first time. He also scored the fastest World Cup century against England in 2011, ending with 113 in another famous win.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk has said Darwin Núñez needs to control himself after being sent off for violent conduct on his full Premier League debut for Liverpool. Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson, who was involved in the incident, has said it was “really stupid”.