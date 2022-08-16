European Athletics Championships: Ireland’s Israel Olatunde finishes sixth in 100m final as Jacobs wins

Ireland’s Israel Olatunde has finished sixth in the 100m final in the European Championships as Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs from Italy took the gold with a time of 9.95 seconds.

Britain took home silver and bronze with Zharnel Hughes running 9.99 for second and Jeremiah Azu running 10.13 in third. Olatunde broke the Irish record running 10.17, only 0.04 seconds off a medal.

Earlier, Olatunde reached the 100 metres final at the European Championships after finishing second in his semi-final.

In a close photo finish on the line, the Irish sprinter finished behind Marcell Jacobs of Italy. Otalunde was the eleventh fastest finisher in the semi-finals after running 10.20, but qualified automatically thanks to the second-place finish.

Olympic champion Jacobs had the fastest time in the semi-finals with a season-best 10.00, with British runner Zharnel Hughes second fastest at 10.03. The final will take place at 9pm.