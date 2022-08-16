No objections lodged against Shane Walsh’s move to Kilmacud Crokes

The controversial proposed transfer of Galway footballer Shane Walsh from Kilkerrin-Clonberne to play his club football with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes has passed the 10-day deadline with no objections lodged against the move.

That won’t, however, be the end of it until the matter has been considered by Croke Park’s Central Competitions Control Committee, which has a number of questions about the proposed switch.

One is the question of residence, as necessitated — according to the player’s statement two weeks ago — by his full-time studies in Dublin. Change of residence for educational purposes isn’t however recognised as sufficient reason.

Rule 6.3, which deals with “definitions” in respect of transfers states: “Residence for the purpose of attending a primary or post-primary school or a higher education college shall not qualify as a permanent residence for the purposes of this Rule.”

Walsh’s residence in Dublin may have already been established by the time he enrolled as a student and as a mature student of 29, the same considerations might not necessarily apply as they would in the case of a teenage student.

The CCCC is not expected to rule on the matter until next week.