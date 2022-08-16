New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng names his backroom team for next season

New Kilkenny hurling manager Derek Lyng has named his back room team for next season. Having succeeded Brian Cody, he has kept faith with his under-20 selectors and former players Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan.

Conor Phelan and Mickey Comerford will provide continuity with the previous management, Phelan as a coach and Comerford in an S+C capacity where he will be joined by Clara’s John Murphy, who worked with Lyng’s under-20s in a similar role.

Phelan had been associated with a potential appointment as under-20 manager in succession to Lyng so that vacancy remains to be filled.

Rice and O’Donovan are currently vice-principals in Waterford and Catlecomer, respectively, whereas Barry is an accountant and also a selector with his club James Stephens.

The appointments will go to the next county committee meeting for ratification as the first new management in Kilkenny for 24 years.