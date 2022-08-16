Gaelic Games

New Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng names his backroom team for next season

Lyng keeps faith with his under-20 seelctors and former players Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Seán Moran
Tue Aug 16 2022 - 20:34

New Kilkenny hurling manager Derek Lyng has named his back room team for next season. Having succeeded Brian Cody, he has kept faith with his under-20 selectors and former players Peter Barry, Michael Rice and Peter O’Donovan.

Conor Phelan and Mickey Comerford will provide continuity with the previous management, Phelan as a coach and Comerford in an S+C capacity where he will be joined by Clara’s John Murphy, who worked with Lyng’s under-20s in a similar role.

Phelan had been associated with a potential appointment as under-20 manager in succession to Lyng so that vacancy remains to be filled.

Rice and O’Donovan are currently vice-principals in Waterford and Catlecomer, respectively, whereas Barry is an accountant and also a selector with his club James Stephens.

The appointments will go to the next county committee meeting for ratification as the first new management in Kilkenny for 24 years.

