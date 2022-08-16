End of an era: Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien retires from international cricket

Kevin O’Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 38-year old all-rounder, who had previously retired from One Day Internationals in 2021, was trying to force his way back into the Ireland squad in advance of October’s T20 World Cup but has decided to call it a day, citing his belief that “the selectors and management are looking elsewhere.” O’Brien played his last game in green at the 2021 World Cup.

O’Brien departs with 153 ODIs, 110 T20Is and two test matches to his name. He is one of a handful of players in the world to have recorded a century in all three formats and will go down as one of the greats of the Irish game.

The Railway Union man was there for most of Ireland’s biggest moments. He was not out at the end alongside Trent Johnston when he hit the winning runs against Pakistan at the 2007 World Cup, the win that secured Irish cricket global attention for the first time.

[ Kevin O’Brien becomes first Irish player to make a Test century ]

O’Brien scored the fastest World Cup century against England in 2011, ending with 113 in a famous win in Bengaluru. He also became Ireland’s first Test centurion, notching 118 against Pakistan in Malahide in the country’s maiden Test.

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from international cricket.



What a player! Truly the end of an era in Irish cricket! Going to remember his 2011 World Cup knock vs England forever!#ThankYouKevinpic.twitter.com/X4mqOHYInA — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) August 16, 2022

Alongside his brother Niall and countless others, O’Brien was part of the golden generation of Irish cricket whose results on the pitch kick-started the campaign for full-membership of the International Cricket Council, something which secured Test cricket for the first time.

O’Brien played domestic cricket for the Munster Reds this season in a bid to resurrect his international career. He had previously played for the Leinster Lightning as well as a number of professional clubs abroad, including Surrey, Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, the Rangpur Riders and Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel.

“I have enjoyed every minute of playing for Ireland, made many friends on the pitch and I have so many happy memories to remember from my time playing with the national side,” said O’Brien in a social media statement.

“It’s now on to the next stage of my life and my career for me, the time is right. I want to continue to grow my own coaching academy here in Ireland and I have some exciting opportunities coming up in the near future. I also want to continue to gain coaching experience overseas and hopefully will have more opportunities with some international and professional sides in the near future.”