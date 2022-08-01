Angling notes: Over €5k raised for charities

John P Deacy, winner of the Cast a Line for Autism competition, receiving the Children of Lír Trophy from organiser Dorrie Gibbons in Lydon's Lodge Hotel in Cong, Co Mayo.

The “Cast a Line for Autism” fly-fishing competition on Loughs Corrib and Mask last weekend was again a resounding success. Now in its seventh year, the two charities nominated this year – St. Anthony’s Special School, Castlebar, and the Irish Guide Dogs – each stand to receive the proceeds of €5,500 (with further pledges still forthcoming).

This well supported event is the brainchild of Dorrie Gibbons from Cong and, to date, has raised in excess of €30,000, all of which goes to support children with special needs.

Anglers had the choice of fishing wetfly or dapping on Corrib or Mask for a bag limit of four fish. At close of play, 35 trout made the weigh-in, 24 from Corrib and 11 from Mask.

Former ITFFA president and Oughterard angler John P Deacy won the day with three trout for 7lb 1oz on Corrib, which included the heaviest fish, all on mayfly patterns. For his efforts, he received the “Cast a Line for Autism” Children of Lír Trophy and dinner voucher for two at Ashford Castle plus the Dick Gibbons Memorial Trophy for the heaviest fish.

Ms Gibbons paid a big thank you to Lydon’s Lodge Hotel in Cong for hosting the event, to the anglers who participated, and the non-anglers who purchased raffle tickets. “Special thanks also to our sponsors, their support is invaluable,” she said.

Results: 1, John P. Deacy, 3 fish, 7lb 1oz; 2, Paul Ramsey, 3f, 5lb 13oz; 3, Jimmy Molloy, 3f, 5lb 3oz; 4, Michael Molloy, 4f, 4lb 14oz; 5, Jim Glynn, 3f, 4lb 8oz. Ladies prize: Mary Millar with a fish of 2lb.

In an acknowledgment of donation from the fishing competition, Fiona Byrnes, principal at St Anthony’s Special School, said: “We are very grateful to Dorrie for including us in the fundraising to provide the extra resources needed to help children cope better. St. Anthony’s School is a special school for children with a mild intellectual disability that was set up in 1967.

“In September 2022, the school will be opening two newly-built classrooms and two sensory rooms to cater for the increased number of pupils. Dorrie Gibbons included the school as a recipient of fundraising because her nephew will be enrolled in September.”

“An interesting side note is that past principal Hilda Kavanagh, who retired in 2003, was herself a champion angler, winning the All Ireland Ladies Boat Championship Shalimar Cup for Westport boats in 1977 and 1980.

“Funding is always needed and donations can be made at stanthonysmayo@gmail.com. The school thanks Dorrie Gibbons and all the anglers who made the event a success [which] in turn helps the children in the school.”

Cushlough competition

On Sunday last, Ballinrobe and District Anglers held a competition out from Cushlough Bay on Lough Mask. The competition is regarded as a forerunner for this week’s world cup championships at the same venue.

Conditions on the day were “not too bad” but the returns from the 46 participating anglers did not reflect the capabilities of the lake. With a bag limit of two fish, just two anglers reached this quota with a further 10 managing only one fish.

John Lyons emerged the winner with two fish for 2lb 9oz and was duly presented with the Ballinrobe and District Trout Anglers’ Perpetual Trophy by club chairman Ray Broughton.

Angling courses

After a long lay-off due to Covid, Ken Whelan and Jason O’Riordan are pleased to announce their angling courses are back up and running. First up is a saltwater fly fishing course for bass, mullet and sea trout on Sunday 28th August in Dungarvan, situated along the Copper Coast.

To book, contact: ken@kenwhelan.info; +353 86 783 5900 or gamefishingireland@gmail.com

+353 87 296 5712.

*A recent fish kill on the Ballinagh River in Cavan is being investigated by Inland Fisheries. Water samples were taken at the location and removed for scientific analysis. In excess of 150 fish were killed including brown trout, stickleback and minnow.

Dr Milton Matthews, director with Inland Fisheries, said: “We are grateful to the public who reported this incident so promptly. Early notice is very often critical in determining the underlying cause of fish kill events.”

*A Cork farmer has been convicted of causing a big fish kill on the Tracton River, which resulted in the deaths of 5,000 fish, by allowing effluent to discharge from a slurry tank in his farmyard.

Mr. James Coveney of Carrigaline was convicted and fined €2,000 plus €1,500 in costs at Cork District Court on Monday 11th July, 2022.

Judge O’Leary convicted Mr Coveney under Section 171 (1) of the Fisheries (Consolidation) Act 1959 and Section 4 of the Local Government (Water Pollution) Act 1977. The slurry crossed a public road into a drainage system, from which it entered the Tracton River.

A second farmer was also recently convicted of allowing silage effluent to enter a local river, following a separate prosecution in Co Monaghan.

Mr Thomas McEnaney, a farmer from Ardragh in Carrickmacross who pleaded guilty to charges, was fined €400 and ordered to pay an additional €5,273.15 for costs and expenses.

*If you have an angling story to share, please send to me at angling@irishtimes.com .

John P. Deacy, winner of the Cast a Line for Autism competition, receiving the Children of Lir Trophy from organiser Dorrie Gibbons, in Lydons Lodge Hotel in Cong, Co Mayo.

Best lady angler, Mary Millar from Headford, Co Galway receiving her prize at the Cast a Line for Autism competition, from organiser Dorrie Gibbons.

Club chairman, Ray Broughton (right), presenting John Lyons with the Ballinrobe and District Trout Anglers' Perpetual Trophy, following his win on Lough Mask.