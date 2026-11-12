US envoys to meet Putin and Zelenskiy after peace talks end with no breakthrough

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner (centre) at talks in Abu Dhabi with representatives of Ukraine and its allies. Photograph: Altaf Qadri/AFP via Getty Images

Russia and Ukraine agreed to a large prisoner exchange at the first US-brokered peace talks since February, which ended in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday without any major breakthrough, according to officials involved in or briefed on the discussions.

“The Russians came with very, very strict instructions, and it was hard to soften the discussion,” David Arakhamia, one of Ukraine’s negotiators, told reporters after the talks. “But the way the US representatives structured it through the postwar picture for both countries, in my opinion, opened up the dialogue, and we began to work more productively.”

He added that there was “good momentum to find a solution before the new year”.

Jared Kushner, US president Donald Trump’s son-in-law, told reporters that the talks had made progress on postwar security guarantees for Ukraine, but said no agreement could be reached until the sides settled their territorial dispute.

But despite US optimism about a potential deal, Russia showed no indication it was willing to compromise on any of president Vladimir Putin’s demands for ending the invasion, now in its fifth year.

Vladimir Medinsky, Moscow’s lead negotiator, told reporters that “every square foot of land will be returned to Russia one way or another”.

Putin’s demands include that Ukraine withdraw from the remainder of the frontline Donbas region under its control as well as two other regions partially occupied by Russia.

The Russian president’s insistence on conquering more Ukrainian land even as his army’s advance on the battlefield has sputtered remains one of the main sticking points.

Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, told state television that Putin remained intent on accomplishing the goals he set out for his invasion. Ukraine has rejected Putin’s demands, which Kyiv says amount to capitulation.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday described the first round of talks as “constructive and quite substantive”. “They spoke in detail about the substance of security guarantees for Ukraine and the foundations for ensuring these guarantees function over the long term . . . The need for de-escalation steps was also touched upon,” he said.

Medinsky also said Russia thought the “entire system of security in Europe [after the second world war] is working very badly” and wanted to change it.

“Essentially, the whole body is sick, and Ukraine was just a cyst that burst. The whole body must be cured. A band-aid won’t be enough,” Medinsky added.

Russia has refused to meet European and Nato envoys present in Abu Dhabi, who held talks only with the US and Ukrainian delegations. Europe is concerned about Moscow’s push to redesign the continent’s security architecture — including by setting a de facto ban on Nato taking in new members and forcing the alliance to withdraw its troops and military equipment stationed on its eastern flank.

Medinsky said Russia would only speak to European countries “when their conscience awakens” and they stopped supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“We haven’t heard one specific peace initiative from any European country, so it’s not clear what to discuss with them,” he said.

Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to Moscow to meet Putin on Thursday following the conclusion of the talks.

A senior Ukrainian official said the US negotiators would then travel to Ireland to meet Zelenskiy, where he is expected to attend a summit with other western leaders.

The trilateral talks were paused in February after the start of the US-Israeli war against Iran. Despite their resumption this week, officials had low expectations given Putin’s intransigence.

On the upcoming prisoner swap, the goal was to exceed 1,000 on each side, Alexander Zorin, first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, told state television.

“Last year, the largest-scale exchange involved 1,000 people. That’s the benchmark we’ll be working from,” he was quoted as saying.

A senior Ukrainian official confirmed a preliminary agreement between the warring sides to swap prisoners of war but said the exact number and timeline were yet to be determined.

Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Kyiv and Moscow could exchange up to 1,500 prisoners each. Arakhamia said it was worth holding talks despite a lack of major progress as long as the sides continued the prisoner swaps. - Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026