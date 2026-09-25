New two- and three-bed homes in Celbridge from €500,000

Address : Donaghcumper Gate, Dublin Road, Celbridge, Co Kildare Price : €500,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

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Two- and three-bedroom houses are set to be released at Donaghcumper Gate, a new development by Maplewood Residential on the Dublin Road in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

A total of 15 terraced houses in the scheme are being released next month through joint agents Sherry FitzGerald New Homes and Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, with prices starting from €500,000.

The two-bedroom midterraced houses for sale extend to 92sq m (992sq ft) and have an asking price of €500,000.

The three-bedroom midterrace houses are 99sq m (1,061sq ft) and are priced at €545,000.

Additionally, the three-bedroom terrace houses span 106sq m (1,135sq ft) and cost €540,000, and the three-bedroom detached houses are 121sq m (1,302sq ft) and are priced at €600,000.

The two-bedroom houses have a hallway with bathroom off it and an open-plan L-shaped kitchen/dining/sittingroom with doors to the back garden. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom and built-in wardrobes, and a family bathroom.

There are two types of three-bedroom houses; one has doors separating the sittingroom from the kitchen/diningroom. The other has a hallway with the kitchen/diningroom on one side and the sittingroom on the other. Both have two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and family bathroom upstairs.

The homes at Donaghcumper Gate feature modern design touches, with kitchens by BeSpace in a truffle shade, and quartz worktops and splashbacks. They include under-cabinet lighting, integrated waste bins and a stylish dual-lever bronze tap.

The bathrooms have sanitary ware by Ideal Bathrooms with contemporary gunmetal finish taps and showers, complemented by heated towel rails.

Donaghcumper Gate is a short walk from the shops, cafes, restaurants and sporting facilities of the town. Celbridge is also home to Castletown Estate, one of Ireland’s finest Palladian-style country homes with extensive grounds that are open to the public.

It is about a 50-minute drive from Dublin city centre, depending on traffic, and there are frequent Dublin Bus services passing through the town, and train services nearby at Hazelhatch and Celbridge station.

The development takes its name from the Donaghcumper Estate, which once included Donaghcumper Church. Built between 1150 and 1160, the old church was said to have an underground passage connecting it to St Wolstan’s Abbey, also in Celbridge. It is thought to have been built on a site where a 5th-century monastic site had been.