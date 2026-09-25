What will €375,000 buy in Greece, South Africa, Italy, Portugal and Wexford?

Wexford: Enniscorthy

This traditional farmhouse in Monamolin, Rathnure in Co Wexford is beneath the foothills of the Blackstairs Mountains and 12km from Enniscorthy. It is being offered as two separate lots with Lot 1 including the main residence on two acres for €375,000, while Lot 2 comprises 44 acres of good quality agricultural land, with a price upon application. The 120sq m house has three bedrooms, two reception rooms, kitchen and bathroom. It’s in decent condition but, with an F energy rating, will require some upgrading.

Price €375,000

Agent Paula Treacy Estates

Greece: Mandraki

Greece: Mandraki

Originally built in the early 20th century, this traditional town house was completely renovated by its artist owner in 2017. It is designed with the two floors having a living area, kitchen and a bedroom and bathroom, allowing it to function as two independent units if required. It has air conditioning in the bedrooms and an outdoor kitchen. It is located on the cobbled streets of Mandraki on the volcanic island of Nisyros with ferry connections to Kos and Rhodes, and a short walk to the beach and port.

Price €375,000

Agent elxis.com

South Africa: Western Cape

South Africa: Western Cape

Hersham is a small coastal residential area near Great Brak river, roughly between Mossel Bay and George on South Africa’s Garden Route. This premium property in the affluent neighbourhood has five bedrooms, two large living areas, a chef’s kitchen and four bathrooms. There are three garages and a carport, a terrace off the first floor, a covered veranda, or stoep, on the ground floor, and a rooftop garden with views of the lagoon.

Price €374,243

Agent hamptons-international.com

Italy: Sicily

Italy: Sicily

About half an hour from Palermo airport, this two-bedroom villa is set out over 86sq m. There is an open-plan living area with a kitchen that leads out to a covered veranda. The main bedroom is en suite and there is a second outdoor bathroom, and a storage room. The veranda opens to the rear garden which has a 45m swimming pool surrounded by a wooden deck and artificial grass. It is in the coastal town of Cortigliolo in the Trapani region.

Price €375,000

Agent engelvoelkers.com/it

Portugal: Algarve

Portugal: Algarve

Those looking for a handy holiday home option in the Algarve might take a look at this two-bedroom apartment in the village of Alvor. Faro airport is about half an hour away by car, and Vau beach and Alto golf course are within walking distance. It is on the first floor and has of 109sq m of living space with a kitchen, two bedrooms, livingroom and two bathrooms. There is underground parking and air conditioning in the living areas.

Price €375,000

Agent sulgar.com