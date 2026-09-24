Largest home at sustainable Killiney development returns to market

Address : 5 Egremont, Church Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €1,250,000 Agent : George & Maguire Properties

Egremont in Killiney was built in 2022 by Durkan Residential and designed by McCullough Mulvin Architects. The modernist-style development comprises 47 apartments, houses and duplexes across four buildings.

The idea was to create a sustainable scheme on Killiney Hill that, viewed from above, would resemble four green fingers spread across a neatly landscaped space. Materials excavated from the site were used in the construction, along with local timber and green sedum planting on the roofs.

Interest was high when Egremont first launched, with buyers catered for across a range of house types and price levels. Fast-forward nearly four years and the largest home in the development is back on the market, seeking €1.25 million with George & Maguire Properties.

Number 5 measures 230 sq m (2,475 sq ft), making it about 64 sq m (689 sq ft) larger than the average house type in the scheme. This time around, it feels less like a showhouse and more like a well-styled home with personality.

The house is A-rated and has recently undergone a makeover and is arranged over three floors, with each level designed to maximise lightand create well-defined spaces.

On the ground floor is the open-plan kitchen/diningroom. The units are by Kube, with quartz worktops and island. Banquette seating, set against a panelled wall backdrop and paired with bespoke pendant light fittings, gives this part of the room something of a restaurant feel, while three high stools are tucked away under the island for more casual dining. The utility room keeps additional appliances out of sight and provides more storage. There is also an en suite bedroom on this level.

The livingroom on the first floor benefits from the additional space and light brought in by the glass-fronted cantilevered box on the front of the house. A built-in media unit provides storage, with a gas fire at the bottom, more for aesthetic reasons than for heat in what is a highly efficient home.

A second reception room at the back of the house opens on to a balcony. It is set out as a study but could equally work as a cosy TV room or teen den. .

Kitchen

Livingroom

Garden with sauna

Bedroom

On the top floor, there is a designated office area on the landing. Two large bedrooms occupy this level, both with bathrooms. One has a walk-in wardrobe, while the other has a balcony.

The south-facing back garden has recently been redesigned. A sauna has been installed discreetly at the end of the garden and a patio area sits just outside the kitchen.

Sustainability is at the heart of the homes in Egremont. Number 5 has triple-glazed windows, an air-source heat pump and a mechanical ventilation system. There are two designated parking spaces at the front of the house, along with an EV charging point.

The location, at the junction of Church Road and Killiney Avenue, will also be a consideration for buyers. The Dart station is 1.4km away, while the Luas at Cherrywood is 2.3km away and there are several schools in the vicinity.

Exterior