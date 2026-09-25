A-rated modern villa with grounds to entertain near Gorey

Address : Hawthorn Lodge, Pallas Lower, Gorey, Co Wexford Price : €680,000 Agent : Quinn Property

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The owners of Hawthorn Lodge, a cedar-panelled villa-style home near Gorey in Co Wexford, created their home to work for its residents. One of the owners has a background in construction and has worked as a building energy rating (Ber) assessor, and he wanted to put all the knowledge he had gained into creating an A-rated home.

The couple ran a kitchen company and used a workshop on the 1.4-acre grounds as a showroom. Now, as they have both retired, they are downsizing, but not without making their next home as efficient as this one. Thus, they are placing Hawthorn Lodge on the market with Quinn Property, seeking €680,000.

During the build in 2014, the home was insulated to a high standard and solar panels were added more recently, resulting in electricity bills of almost nothing, the owner says. They describe how lovely it is to come home to a comfortably warm home on a cold evening, even before they light the wood-burning stove in the livingroom.

In the summer, they spend more time outside than inside, one of the owners says, as they open the folding glazed doors in the kitchen all the way, so the outdoor patio becomes part of the living space.

Exterior

Garden

Hawthorn Lodge, Pallas Lower, Gorey, Co Wexford

It is a great party house, the owner says, and they hosted 80 guests here, fed by three barbecues running at once. It’s easy to picture a crowd mingling in this part of the garden, where one patio has a substantial corner sofa and another houses a dining table under a wooden pergola. The entire space is punctuated by plants and colour, which the woman of the house is proud to take credit for. From here you can appreciate the surrounding views that incorporate Annagh Hill. There is also a meadow to the rear providing potential to keep a horse.

Extending to 178sq m (1,916sq ft), Hawthorn Lodge has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Stepping in from the entrance hall, a spacious livingroom sits to the right with the kitchen and dining area, with teal units and granite worktops, on the left.

Kitchen and dining area

Dining area

Exterior

A hallway separates the living space from the bedrooms to the rear. Each of the three bedrooms are en suite, and one of the bathrooms has Jack-and-Jill layout, with a second access point from the hall. The main bedroom also features a walk-in wardrobe. A utility room completes the accommodation.

Outside, the detached annex is divided into a workshop (former showroom) and a separate, heated office, perfect for working from home.

The home is a five-minute drive from Kilanerin village, where there is a shop, a pub and a church, and it’s a 15-minute drive from Gorey. You can reach Dublin city centre in 60-90 minutes, depending on traffic. Sandy beaches are also within a 10-minute drive and there are plenty of trails for walking in the area, as well as in Ballyfad Woods.