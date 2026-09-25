Residential

Three- and four-bed homes at new scheme near Athlone from €380,000

Plovers Wood will feature 576 homes when complete

Plovers Wood, Co Westmeath
Plovers Wood, Co Westmeath
Erin McCafferty
Fri Sept 25 2026 - 05:302 MIN READ
Address: Plovers Wood, Kilnafaddoge, Athlone, Co Westmeath
Price: €380,000
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald New Homes

Plovers Wood, a new residential scheme near Athlone, is likely to appeal to those working in the town as well as commuters to Galway and Dublin as it’s just off the M6 motorway. Located in Kilnafaddoge, the scheme will feature 576 three- and four-bedroom houses and duplexes when complete.

A total of 30 A-rated three- and four-bed houses are set be released at the scheme later this month, with showhouses available to view. Selling through Sherry FitzGerald New Homes, prices will start from €380,000.

A variety of three- and four-bedroom houses are due to be released. The three-beds measure between 110 sq m and 116 sq m and the four-beds measure between 123 sq m to 125sq m.

The layout of Plovers Wood homes include a kitchen/diningroom with a utility room off it and a separate livingroom.

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Built by Alanna Homes in a joint venture with Westmeath County Council, the development includes two spacious landscaped green spaces, which have been planted with trees and shrubs and will include a playground for children when completed.

Kitchen
Kitchen
Dining area
Dining area
Bedroom
Bedroom

The development is a nine-minute drive from Athlone town centre and located close to schools, shopping centres, such as Athlone Town Centre and Arcadia Athlone Retail Park, and sports facilities.

It’s also minutes by car to the Old Rail Trail Greenway, a 43km off-road walking and cycling path that follows the Old Midlands Great Western Railway track.

Located on the border of Westmeath and Roscommon, and alongside the river Shannon, Athlone is a popular location and offers great connectivity to other counties.

Plovers Wood is about an hour’s drive from Galway and an hour and 15 minutes from Dublin, depending on traffic. It is an eight-minute drive from Athlone train station, with hour-long services to Galway and journeys of an hour and 30 minutes to Dublin. Add to that its easy access to the M6 and N9 and that the median house price is less than both Galway and Dublin, and it’s easy to see why its popular.

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