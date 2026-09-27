Last week a journalist named Annie Hayes published an article for the London Times in which she wrote about tracking on her phone the movements of her 19-year-old son. Using a Snapchat feature called Snap Map, intended to allow users to see where their friends are, she writes of keeping a close watch on her son in his first week of university. She watches his tiny avatar make its way through the streets of Oxford, taking note of the pubs he is in, how long he spends in them. The following morning, staring again at Snap Map, she anxiously observes his lingering presence in his student accommodation, long past the point when he should be up and about and on his way to university (she has, she admits, also made it her business to know his timetable). Beginning to panic, she decides to call him, to wake him from his hungover slumber and get him moving. When he doesn’t answer, she becomes more anxious still. Eventually, he moves of his own accord, and all is well for now, though hours of Annie Hayes’s weekday morning have been squandered in this fretful, secretive observation of what her son supposes to be his private life.

This sort of thing, Hayes tells us, is very common – at least among her cohort of middle-aged, middle-class parents of adult children. “There’s a universal nod when I ask my friends if they’re also ‘phone following’ their grown-up kids,” she writes. “One has been up all night fretting over her daughter, Daisy, who is still out in Liverpool at 3am. Another, whose son is in his second year, knows a little too much about his love life and the ‘sleepovers’. We’re all stalking our grown-up children, even though we know we shouldn’t. After all, they’re supposedly adults now.”

There was, unsurprisingly, quite a strong online reaction to this article. Many people seem to feel that this sort of thing is pathological, and that writing about it in a national newspaper is downright demented. I find that I have complicated feelings about this subject. To track your 19-year-old son’s every movement using consumer-facing surveillance software is, I suppose, evidence of a recklessly overbearing approach to parenting. But it seems to me that the truly interesting and unsettling relationship here is not between Hayes and her son – or between middle-aged parents and their adult children more generally – but that between ourselves and the technologies we use, and are used by.

[ Ever since we started tracking everything, we’ve lost our mindsOpens in new window ]

For many years now, the logic of surveillance has been part of everyday life, lurking for the most part just beneath the surface of awareness, and often presenting itself in the forms of convenience, safety and highly personalised consumer experiences. Life itself, in this technologically mediated world, becomes a kind of raw material – extracted, analysed, and sold to the highest bidder as data. The real harm here, as Shoshana Zuboff points out in her monumental book The Age of Surveillance Capitalism, is not the mere fact that none of us are paid for this valuable raw material; the essence of the exploitation, she argues, “is the rendering of our lives as behavioural data for the sake of others’ improved control of us”.

Just as many of the information technologies that now structure our everyday experience of the world – GPS, the internet, touchscreens, in fact the entire field of digital computing itself – were originally developed for military use in wartime, a technological logic of surveillance and control is now beginning to shape our interactions with each other.

In tracking her son’s movements around Oxford, Annie Hayes might, in one sense, be revealing herself as a pathologically overbearing mother – as a practitioner less of helicopter parenting than of targeted-drone-strike parenting – but in another sense, it’s hard to blame her personally. She is behaving in a manner that the technology itself actively encourages, a manner it seems to “want”.

Location tracking tools, many of them invaluable, that let you know where your kids are on their walk home from school. Apps like Qustodio that allow you to keep an eye on children’s internet usage and messaging. Doorbell cameras, like Amazon’s Ring, that capture activity around your front door, and share footage with neighbourhood surveillance networks. The Google Photos app on your phone that prompts you to provide the name of your friend’s kid in a photo you took at a barbecue last summer. A whole panoply of AI-driven gadgets that record and transcribe conversations and upload them to the cloud. Some of these things are very useful, and some of them are downright insidious; all of them embed us in a vast economy of data harvesting. This adoption by individual consumers, in domestic and professional spaces, of the logic of technological surveillance amounts to a kind of Palantir-isation of everyday life.

The most lurid examples of this phenomenon are, naturally, on social media. The years-old phenomenon of people using their phones to photograph and record other people without their consent, posting the content to TikTok and Instagram, has begun to give way to footage recorded secretly on Meta’s “smart” glasses.

The other day, on social media, I saw a video in which a content creator wearing Meta glasses approaches a man at a supermarket checkout, and uses his phone to take a photo of him, then an AI facial recognition site to identify him. From the man’s social media accounts, he learns that he is an aspiring novelist, who self-publishes fantasy fiction. He approaches the man, claiming to be a huge fan of his work. The man is utterly bewildered, but entirely taken in by the prank. It’s supposed to be heartwarming; we’re supposed to be thrilled by the spectacle of this random man being fooled into feeling famous for a moment or two. But it is, in fact, profoundly unsettling to witness such a total transgression of the man’s privacy, its total exploitation for the most inane and emotionally manipulative slop content.

[ With Meta’s ‘pervert glasses’, we really are going through the digital looking glassOpens in new window ]

The content creator with his Meta glasses, exploiting an unsuspecting stranger for clicks, is a more malign and insidious figure than the mother anxiously tracking her 19-year-old son’s movements in his first week of university. But both are, in their different ways, reproducing larger mechanisms of public surveillance in what used to be the space of private life. There is, in all of this, the suggestion of a kind of creeping totalitarianism: an all-consuming technology, itself increasingly opaque, that demands nothing less than the complete transparency of its subjects.