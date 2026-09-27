It is impossible not to feel empathy for Lena Dunham, deprived by a painful, debilitating disease of the chance to carry her own child. Photograph: OK McCausland/The New York Times

Lena Dunham, creator and star of the HBO series Girls, announced in Vogue last week that a surrogate mother had given birth to a daughter for her and her Peruvian-British musician husband, Luis Felber.

She describes sitting between the surrogate mother’s legs as the baby was delivered, which, for some, sounded a bit too close to Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, where Janine, the handmaid Ofwarren, gives birth positioned between the legs of Commander Warren’s Wife.

Nonetheless, among celebrities choosing surrogacy, Dunham has a sympathetic backstory. She outlined in an earlier Vogue article how endless, excruciating endometriosis pain led her to beg for a hysterectomy at 31.

She is not heartbroken when friends get pregnant, but says “the children who could have been mine do break my heart, and I walk with them, with the lost possibility, a sombre and wobbly walk as I regain my centre”.

It is impossible not to feel empathy for Dunham, deprived by a painful, debilitating disease of the chance to carry her own child.

Surrogacy tends to be covered in one of two ways. Most commonly, there is an uncritical framing that focuses on the joy of parents forming a family, often with a genetic link that would otherwise be impossible, and the need to legislate to facilitate ease of establishing legal parenthood.

Less often, the stories focus on egregious abuses – such as the Chinese billionaire video game executive, Xu Bo, who commissioned dozens of boys from US surrogate mothers. Other cases include a registered sex offender in Pennsylvania using surrogacy even though they would be forbidden to foster or adopt.

Then there is the ongoing case of McKenna West, an Alaskan single mother and cardiac nurse who was commissioned by a couple, Omar Ahmed and Nausheen Gilkar, to carry a child. She signed a contract agreeing to abort if the child had a fetal abnormality. According to West, when the little boy was diagnosed at 20 weeks in utero with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a severe congenital heart defect requiring multiple surgeries after birth, the commissioning couple sought to enforce the abortion agreement and threatened to sue for damages if she did not terminate.

A multi-state battle ensued. West fled to Texas, where abortion is illegal, and gave birth to the baby, who immediately had the first of three life-saving surgeries. Courts in Texas dismissed West’s claim and allowed the baby to be moved to California in the custody of the commissioning couple, who say they are ensuring the child gets the care he needs. West appealed the decision to the US supreme court, which this week declined to intervene.

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At a meeting of the European Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights last July, Reem Alsalem, United Nations special rapporteur on violence against women and girls, chose to frame the issue differently. She looked not at family formation or abuses of surrogacy, but at a much more fundamental question: should surrogacy itself be abolished in every circumstance?

Her address reprised her 2025 report to the UN General Assembly, entitled Different Manifestations of Violence Against Women and Girls in the Context of Surrogacy.

While acknowledging that the suffering of childlessness deserves compassion and support, she asks whether international human rights law sets firm limits on commissioning a child using the reproductive capacity of a woman or girl and her body. She argues that structural power imbalances, contractual separation of the child from the birth mother and bodily exploitation persist even when direct payment is removed.

Therefore, she calls for the international abolition of surrogacy, but with safeguards for women and children caught up in it.

In 2024, Ireland legislated for so-called altruistic domestic surrogacy, and in a surprise development that came quite late, also opened the way to regulation of babies commissioned internationally. Most of the Act has not commenced, and although the Assisted Human Reproduction Regulatory Authority, which is supposed to regulate surrogacy, was convened in late 2025, a statutory surrogacy regime is not yet operational.

In truth, the distinction between altruistic and commercial surrogacy is blurry. Once “reasonable expenses” are allowed, as in Irish and UK legislation, surrogacy becomes normalised. Domestic surrogates are in very short supply, so inevitably, people go abroad.

In the UK, which legislated in 1985, exceeding “reasonable expenses” has never resulted in courts refusing a Parental Order. Once a child exists, it is hard to leave that child in limbo. Italy has an outright ban on surrogacy itself, with prison terms up to two years and up to €1 million in fines.

[ ‘I have no rights to him’: mothers of children through surrogacy wait in legal limboOpens in new window ]

Ireland is part of a small group of outliers. Only four EU countries have legislated for surrogacy. Even Ukraine, notorious for its lax regulation of a multimillion-euro industry, has a Bill seeking to ban foreign surrogacy, which is languishing due to the war. Currently, companies operating within the Ukrainian surrogacy industry run advertisements for Black Friday sales featuring cute babies, and other advertisements suggesting that women will not have to go without fuel in the winter or clothes for their children if they become surrogates.

Ireland’s hubris in thinking it could regulate surrogacy outside its borders, where it has zero influence or control, is astonishing. And while it is easy to empathise with Dunham, the unpalatable reality remains that rich women do not act as surrogates for poor women.