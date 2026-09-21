Large five-bed houses at bespoke Enniskerry scheme for €1.775m

Following an initial offering of several houses in July, Rosemount Properties and Developments is bringing five large, detached houses at Merlin’s Way, its bespoke new scheme in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, to the market.

Located just off the Cookstown Road and near the entrance to the Powerscourt Estate, the development comprises just eight houses in total and derives its name from the Merlin, a breed of small falcon that lives in the Wicklow Mountains.

The initial launch by selling agent DNG saw the scheme’s three four-bedroom houses (234sq m/2,519sq ft) being offered for sale at an asking price of €1.625 million each. With all three of those units now sold, the developer has instructed DNG New Homes division to bring the development’s full complement of detached five-bedroom homes to the market. The houses, which each extend to a total area of 281sq m (3,025sq ft), are priced at €1.775 million and available for private viewing by arrangement with the selling agent.

All the homes at Merlin’s Way have an A2 Ber rating, with air-to-water heat pumps, underfloor heating on the ground floor and a heat-recovery ventilation system.

The interiors have been designed by Muriel Simpson of Simpson’s Designs and feature large living and diningrooms, open-plan kitchens, a private study and guest shower room.

Livingroom

Reception room

Kitchens and wardrobes are from Gallagher Kitchens. Cleverly designed floor-to-ceiling doors opening into a coffee dock can be pushed back out of the way into side pockets. The long quartz-topped island has a wine fridge; an Elise Luxe range cooker, Belfast sink and large larder cabinet are features included as standard. Crittall-style doors open into a large walk-in pantry; next to it is a large utility room, which is floored, as is the pantry, with herringbone-pattern brick.

The main bedrooms have a walk-in wardrobe by Gallagher Kitchens and en suite shower room with a double sink. The family bathrooms have large mirrors and both a bathtub and a shower. All bathrooms have heated towel rails. There is a storeroom located beside the WC in each house.

Kitchen

Pantry

Utility room

Bedroom

Main bathroom

En suite bathroom

Outside, wide granite-paved patios open on to wide back lawns, surrounded by high granite walls. The cobblelocked front gardens have room to park at least three cars and come pre-wired for electric vehicle charging points.