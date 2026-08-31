What will €495,000 buy in Kinsale and Dublin 5?

Country

Ballyrub, Ballinspittle, Kinsale, Co Cork

€495,000, Bowe Property

This detached three-bedroom home is in turnkey condition with a bright and airy interior. Set against verdant hills, it is within 4km of two sandy beaches, while Ballinspittle village is an eight-minute drive away and Kinsale is less than 15 minutes away. Extending to 105sq m (1,130sq ft), it features a front livingroom and a dual-aspect kitchen/diningroom with double doors on to the back garden on the ground floor and three bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The property is on about 0.3 acres with a lawned garden and vegetable patches. Ber B

Plus: Immaculate interior

Immaculate interior Minus: You would need a car

44 Maryfield Crescent

Town

44 Maryfield Crescent, Artane, Dublin 5

€495,000, Delaney Estates

This three-bedroom terraced home comes to the market with a long, lawned east-facing back garden. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft), the home would benefit from modernisation but is in good enough condition to live in as you upgrade it. Energy upgrades carried out in 2024 include the fitting of wrap and attic insulation and a new boiler. It is a short walk from Artane Castle Shopping Centre and is 30 minutes from St Anne’s Park. It is about a 20-minute walk from Killester train station. Ber C