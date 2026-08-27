Premium three- and four-bed homes at Cairn’s new Maynooth development from €630,000

Address : Meadow View, off the Dunboyne Road, Maynooth, Co Kildare Price : €630,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property

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Cairn Homes is set to continue its run of developments along the Dunboyne Road in Maynooth, Co Kildare, adding Meadow View, a premium scheme of three- and four-bedroom houses and two apartment buildings, to the already established Mariavilla and Linden Demesne estates.

A total of 20 three- and four-bed semidetached houses are set to be launched this weekend, with prices starting from €630,000. The premium appeal of Meadow View is likely to attract those trading up from smaller homes, and potentially those who would like to swap their city lifestyle for that of a vibrant, historical town.

The development will consist of 40 houses and 40 apartments, spread over two sites facing each other, when complete.

Certain features elevate the homes at Meadow View, including high ceilings at ground-floor level, large windows and high-quality finishes throughout.

Each home is fitted with a stylish contemporary kitchen of dark wood and earthy tones with ample counter space, quartz countertops and splashbacks, brass fittings and integrated Neff appliances.

Bathrooms and en suites also come fully fitted, with tiling in a neutral stone, sanitary ware, vanity units and brushed-brass fittings. There are glazed internal doors on the ground floor allowing light to flow, and Shaker-style built-in wardrobes in the double bedrooms. Flooring throughout the homes will be left in the buyers’ hands.

Outside, there are two parking bays to the front, surrounded by box hedging, while the back gardens are seeded for grass and come with a tiled patio and a tree.

The homes are A rated for energy efficiency and have air-source heat pumps.

Hallway

Livingroom in double-fronted house

Kitchen/diningroom

House types

The Clover, a three-bed semidetached house, extends to 110sq m (1,188sq ft) and has a starting asking price of €655,000. It features a familiar semidetached layout: on the ground floor there is a livingroom to the front, a WC off the hall and a kitchen/diningroom and utility room to the rear; the first floor features an en suite main bedroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom, a spacious hot press and a bathroom.

The layout of the Rowan semidetached three-bed, extending to 115sq m (1,236sq ft), differs in that it is double fronted with a spacious livingroom on one side of the ground floor, opening out to the garden, and the kitchen/diningroom on the other side. It has a starting asking price of €630,000. Although this house type has a slightly larger footprint than the Clover, it has a lower starting price due to variations such as orientation.

There will be a total of seven four-bed houses in the completed scheme, extending from 132sq m-156sq m (1,418sq ft-1,683sq ft) – three of which will be detached and four of which will be semidetached. Asking prices for these start from €740,000.

Completed showhouses of the Clover and the Rowan will be available to view, while the sales office will be running from a detached four-bed house. It is planned for the homes selling in this first phase to be ready to move into by the end of the year.

Main bedroom

Double bedroom

Back garden

The area

This residential stretch is just a 10-minute walk from Maynooth main street, where there are restaurants, cafes, pubs, the library, a pilates studio, a walk-in clinic and more. Carton Retail Park is within easy distance, with a Tesco Extra, Next, Costa Coffee, the Range and a gym among its offerings, while Manor Mills Shopping Centre, anchored by Dunnes Stores, is at the opposite end of the town. There is also a gym and swimming pool at the Glenroyal Hotel.

You’re also spoiled for choice for walks, with Maynooth University grounds accessible via the town and the grounds of Carton House just a 15-minute walk away. There is also the Royal Canal greenway, accessible from the town centre. The area is popular with families, evidenced by children on scooters and parents walking babies in their buggies on a late-summer afternoon.

For commuters to Dublin city, Maynooth train station is within a 20-minute walk of Meadow View, with direct services to Connolly taking between 30 and 50 minutes. There are also regular Dublin Bus services – on the C3 and C4 route – departing from the town.

Selling through joint agents Hooke & MacDonald and Coonan Property, open viewings at Meadow View will take place on Saturday, August 29th and Sunday, August 30th, from 10am-12pm.