Seafront home within a short stroll of Dalkey village

Address : 25 Bartra Rock, Harbour Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €675,000 Agent : Hunters

What does a modern two-bedroom apartment in Dalkey, Co Dublin, have in common with Napoleon Bonaparte?

More than you’d think. Number 25 Bartra Rock boasts a view of a Martello tower from across a car park on its side-facing balcony. The tower, also known as “Tower No 10″ or the Bullock/Glasthule tower, was built in 1804 by the British military as a coastal defence against a possible invasion by the French, led by Napoleon Bonaparte, and hence the connection, albeit a loose one.

Despite the worries of the British at the time, Napoleon never made it to Irish shores, but the Martello tower, one of 29 along the coast of Dublin, remains to this day.

Balcony with view of the Martello tower

The 78sq m (840sq ft) apartment meanwhile was built in the mid-1990s and is one of three, in a two-storey block in a complex of 27.

It’s also close to Bullock Harbour, a small working harbour, that’s changed little over the years and is much loved by the locals and visitors alike. But, while the apartment’s seaside location is its biggest draw, its spacious and pristine interior, although a far cry from Napoleonic style, is also appealing.

In fact, it’s been recently updated. The livingroom has off-white walls, a dark-grey carpet underfoot and furnishings in various shades of cream and light grey. A grey abstract painting of the sea hangs on one of the walls and there’s a white marble mantelpiece with an arched mirror above it, creating an illusion of more space. This room is dual-aspect and so is flooded with light at different times of day.

Living and dining area

Living and dining area

Kitchen

The kitchen, accessed through an alcove, combines off-white walls, duck-egg blue units and a breakfast bar with high stools and porcelain cream tiles.

The two double bedrooms are also decorated in neutral tones. Both have plush grey carpets, built-in wardrobes with latticed fronts and mostly grey and cream furnishings. One of the bedrooms has an en-suite bathroom. The main bathroom meanwhile has a cream and beige palette and floor-to-ceiling tiles.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Bathroom

In addition, there’s a well-maintained communal garden in the complex, which is on the edge of the coast and ideal for taking the sea air.

Sea view

With its waterfront location and proximity to Dublin city centre, Dalkey has long been considered one of the most desirable residential locations in Dublin, and the apartment is just a 15-minute walk from picturesque Dalkey village with its plethora of coffee houses and bars, and variety of amenities.

Number 25 Bartra Rock has a C Ber rating and is for sale through Hunters Estate Agent, seeking €675,000.