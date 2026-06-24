Villa-style home on Dalkey’s Sorrento Road

Address : Clara, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €1,950,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

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Sorrento Road in Dalkey is well named: a street filled with elegant villa-style period homes conjuring up a distinctly Mediterranean vibe. Van Morrison and Maeve Binchy are among past residents of this road, which begins at Finnegan’s pub in Dalkey and runs down to the Vico Road. Detached homes for sale on Sorrento Road are rare, but an opportunity has come up to own a four-bedroom, period-style detached home in this prestigious part of south Dublin.

Clara was built in the mid-1990s on the grounds of Monterosa, a large period home next door. The owners of Monterosa wanted a smaller, more manageable home for their later years, but they also wanted to remain on Sorrento Road, so they used the side garden to build a split-level four-bedroom house opening out to Sorrento Road to the front, and out to Anastasia Lane at the back.

From the front, Clara has a charming villa-style cottage facade, with an attractive porch and two classic-style bay windows. Inside is a double-height entrance hall, with natural light coming in from a Velux window overhead, and to the left is an elegant dual-aspect sittingroom with a bay window overlooking the front garden. This room has ceiling coving and a centre rose, and a gas coal-effect fireplace with marble surround.

To the right of the sittingroom is the principal bedroom, which also has a bay window, ceiling coving and centre rose, plus a wall of fitted wardrobes. Concealed neatly behind the wardrobes is a fully tiled en suite shower room.

To the back, the house splits into two storeys. At ground-floor level are two more double bedrooms with views up Torca Road and to Dalkey Hill. Between them is a large Jack-and-Jill bathroom.

Downstairs is the main family hub of the house, featuring an open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, with a feature redbrick gas fireplace with gas fire separating the kitchen and living areas. The kitchen has a terracotta tiled floor, and is fitted with Shaker-style solid-oak cabinets and integrated Siemens and Bosch appliances.

Next to the kitchen is a good-sized utility room with terracotta tiled floor and fitted units, plumbed for washer and dryer, and housing the fuse board, alarm panel and Worcester Bosch gas heating boiler. A glazed door leads out to the back garden.

Also at this level is a cloakroom leading into a guest WC, and a substantial storage area leading into a fourth bedroom – currently in use as a study/home office – with a large window looking out to the back garden.

Large glazed doors open out from the kitchen/living area on to a large southwest-facing back garden surrounded by granite walls, with a substantial patio area for entertaining, plus a cosy paved garden area sheltered by mature planting. There is also a large cobblelock driveway with off-street parking for several cars, and double gates opening out on to Anastasia Lane.

Dual-aspect sittingroom

Open-plan kitchen/diningroom/family room

Principal bedroom with discreetly hidden en suite

Rear of house with access and parking from Anastasia Lane

Rear patio

Cosy paved nook in the rear garden

Steps to the side wind up to the front garden, which has a neatly manicured lawn, mature planting, rockeries and a lovely patio area for enjoying a prosecco in the evening.

This is an ideal house for a small family looking to put down roots in this vibrant community steeped in local history, or for those in search of a prestigious property that meets their lifestyle needs. There is scope to extend, subject to planning permission, and upgrade the interiors to create a stylish blend of contemporary and classic.

Clara is just a short walk from the sea at Coliemore Road, and a five-minute walk from the Dart station, pubs, restaurants and cafes of Dalkey village. Schools in the area include Loreto Abbey secondary school and Harold Boys’ National School.

Clara, Sorrento Road, Dalkey, measures 170sq m (1,830sq ft) has a C Ber rating, and is for sale through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty with an asking price of €1.95 million.